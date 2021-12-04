Deer hunting season is one of the most anticipated times of the year.
Opening day is met with unbridled excitement. Sitting in your stand or blind as daylight approaches, deer slowly materialize from the morning mist. You have dreamed for this moment. With your heart racing, you slowly raise your gun or bow and when the perfect shot presents itself, you take the opportunity.
After a brief wait, you take up the trail. You begin slowly and meticulously following scant sign. Then within a short distance, all trace of the deer disappears. Wandering around aimlessly, you begin feeling a knot form in the pit of your stomach. Replaying the scene over and over, questions arise. Did I make a bad shot? Was the deer mortally hit? What did I do wrong?
Unfortunately losing an animal can sometimes be a part of hunting. Something no responsible hunter wants. Much sleep has been lost while some have given up hunting because of it.
Anyone that has never experienced this, has not hunted very long. It is our goal to exhaust everything humanly possible to find our quarry. But when all sign disappears what else can a hunter do?
Now, thanks to a dedicated group of special individuals, you can call in a “blood dog” more often-called deer tracking dogs. “These people and their dogs have found many deer across the state,” said avid hunter Dennis Freidline. “They deserve recognition for the service they provide.”
Howard County resident Chris Miller and his bloodhound Bruno provide such a service. A disabled veteran and former Western High School graduate Miller now finds himself helping other hunters on a frequent basis.
For years, the 34-year-old has enjoyed training and working sporting dogs. But several years back he wanted more. That’s when he purchased his first deer tracking dog, Belle. “She was a Chesapeake Bay retriever and did pretty well at finding deer that had been lost,” he said. After a few more years, he bought a Belgium Malanois named Ziden. “I figured if the police used the breed to track humans she would be great at tracking game,” Miller added. Then most recently, he picked up his current dog, Bruno, a full-blooded bloodhound. “Although I loved Belle and Ziden, nothing beats a bloodhound as far as tracking goes,” Miller said, on his reason for getting this special breed.
Miller also enjoys hunting, but does so just during the first few weeks in November. “I love being in the woods but needed something to fill the void during the entire season,” he explained. “I also love helping others, so becoming involved in deer tracking seemed like the logical choice.”
Miller’s Deer Tracking Services actually began gradually in 2014. “I started out just helping a few friends,” he explained. “Then I began helping friends of friends and it just grew from there.”
Today, he finds himself going out on several calls each week. “Since I’m gone so much I always love taking my children with me,” Miller explained.
There are a lot of variables when tracking deer,” he explained. He is always cognizant and respectful of private property. “As long as the hunter has permission we will go wherever. We have literally tracked deer for several miles.”
Miller also explains not every deer is found. “But if the animal is mortally hit, we will find it,” he says confidently.
“Chris and Bruno are awesome!” says Ryan Burns, one of the hunters who used Miller’s services. “They never gave up and put on one heck of a track job, eventually finding my buck. I hope I never need them again but if I do they will be the ones I call.”
Miller is part of the Indiana Deer Trackers. This is a group of dog handlers from across Indiana who make their services available to those who need them. “If I get called and am unavailable I can hook a hunter up with other deer trackers,” he added. “We try to help everyone.”
Payment for these type of worthwhile services vary. Some may charge a small fee to cover travel expenses while others may rely on donations. Miller himself travels throughout the state and has even provided his services to a hunter from Kentucky. If you ever find yourself in a need for his services, he can be reached at 765-438-0621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.