With Christmas knocking on our door, there have been many conversations about purchasing a child’s first gun.
Even more important with this type of gift, many children will be introduced to safe shooting sports and the traditional activity of responsible hunting, one of the purest forms of outdoor activities.
Through the years I have been fortunate to have been involved with the selection of many firearms presented to children of all ages and have learned some things for which to pay attention.
A youth model 20 gauge shotgun makes the perfect starter. They can be used in almost any hunting application as well as the various types of enjoyable shooting sports. There is no doubt a .22 or other small caliber rifle are also good choices, but let’s focus on scatterguns since they are the most versatile.
Back when my own sons were young, I believed the reduced recoil of an autoloader was the most appropriate for the beginner. I made them practice with an old hand-me-down Remington 1100 autoloader. A few weeks later, after purchasing a youth model Remington 870 pump (because of the reduced price), I broke it out of the box for them to shoot.
“This gun will kick a little harder than the auto,” I warned them both.
To my surprise the gun seemed to fly to their shoulders. After cycling through a box of shells, both boys preferred the pump action.
“It feels better,” they both said.
Since those days I believe the 20-gauge pump makes the ideal starter, as long as it’s a youth model and you choose what you feed it wisely. With today’s managed recoil ammo even a pump can shoot as softly as their auto loader cousins.
In young arms a pump gun is also safer. Unlike the autos which automatically cycle the next round a pump gun must be physically cycled. The entire action must be worked which takes cognizant effort and even more important — thought.
A child must be able to safely and confidently handle a gun in order to shoot it well. Again this is where a pump gun has virtues. They are easy for small hands to operate. Pulling the small bolt back on an autoloader requires substantial finger strength which some kids may struggle with.
Pump action shotguns are also lighter than autos and cheaper in cost, making them another good choice for a first gun, especially when you know they will outgrow it in a few years. If you’ve been around kids and seen them carry around or shoot their grandads’ old gun then you’ve no doubt seen them wrestle with a firearm that’s simply doesn’t fit. They have to turn sideways leaning back before heaving the gun to their small shoulder. This is why it’s important to start them out with a proper fitting gun now rather than later.
Simply put, a gun that fits properly is safer. If it’s the right size and weight for the shooter, they will be able to stand up straight and push the muzzle towards the target while bringing the comb to the cheek and the butt to the shoulder pocket. There should be no struggling or snagging the butt of a stock that’s too long under the arm. Many companies such as Savage, Remington and Mossberg make guns tailored for kids.
To a new shooter, even 20-gauge target loads kick fairly hard in a youth size gun. Don’t believe me? Try this. Chamber a light target load in a lightweight youth model gun then shoot it yourself using your opposite shoulder. You’ll see why low recoil ammo is important during the first few outings. It also helps eliminating “flinch” which can be hard to break once it is developed.
In today’s age, finding a proper fitting youth gun is so much easier than it used to be. Almost every manufacturer produces smaller versions at palatable prices. Guns for fast growing children can be found at almost every gun shop. A standard youth stock will measure around 13 inches.
Many wonder the proper age to introduce children to shooting activities. Only you can answer that. I personally know children I would gladly share a hunt with while some adults would scare the hell out of me. Under normal development, physically as well as mentally, 10 to 12 is usually the time.
So if you will be the one starting a child in the world of shooting sports or the tradition of hunting, keep these things in mind and you will be well on your way to providing a child with a lifetime of enjoyment and our environment with a much needed friend in the future.
