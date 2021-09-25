I’ll never forget several years back when we lost both of our pointer pups to cancer.
The grief I felt was probably out of proportion, considering all the other tragedies that unfortunately pass through a person’s life. Each year, about this same time, with the autumn season now upon us, the hurt rises to the surface.
I’ll also always remember, several weeks after the passing of our second dog, Liza, when a friend called to go fishing. “I’m going to pass,” I said. Still not in the mood, I explained why. “Jeez John, they were only dogs,” he mentioned. “You need to get over it.” To this day I have never forgiven him for that and doubt I ever will.
There are several things, animate and inanimate that I will always hold close. To even imagine anyone saying “it’s only an old knife or shotgun can fill me with coldness, anger, and regret.
Admittedly, I hold on hard to some memories and everything that goes along with them. My own wife thought I was a bit nuts when I argued on replacing the 30 year old carpet in our home. “But we raised our own children on this flooring,” I kept saying, even shedding a tear when we ripped it out in turn for wood floors.
Like I said, I hold on to special memories probably too much. As far as the inanimate objects, it’s not so much the item as the fondness that go along with it. Even though not used anymore, I like to think back when I pull my first shotgun from its case for an annual check-up and cleaning. It brings back a younger me. I automatically think of my mom and dad and that most memorable Christmas morning. A time when I can honestly say I’d never been happier.
As far as things with a heartbeat, like my yellow lab Josie or the “pointer sisters” well, I still hunt with them, even if in my mind alone.
To me, that’s part of the magic of certain things. Their simple recollection creates a child like anticipation or the recall of a special memory that otherwise would have been lost. It also reminds me of other things I wish I had never lost, sold or gave away.
I’d like to know whatever happened to an old Barlow pocketknife my dad gave me when I was a kid. I’m sure someone saw it as “only” an old pocketknife. Who knows whatever happened to the hickory walking stick my late grandfather whittled then gave to me. No doubt whoever ended up with it saw it as “only” junk and with no one to speak for them it just disappeared. Just because something was “only” this or “just” that does not mean their loss can’t be heartbreaking.
Just as things past, there are things in the future, like the new steelhead rod I will break in next month or the new rifle I plan to baptize this deer season. There hopefully will be a couple more bird dog pups in the future to nurture a special bond.
The function of some of the new things can be personal. Picking up something more up-to-date or acquiring a young pup to work with is a hedge against time. But saving the old stuff, even in memory, reminds us of what we once were – tireless, strong and living in a world that for a while was constantly new and in most cases, better.
The things I still keep around, the items most people consider “onlys” are much more to me. It makes me wonder if we are slowly growing into a society where very little matters anymore. After all, it’s just fish or only animals.
What I have tried to do recently is grow my little bank account of “onlys”, knowing that the less important they may seem to others the more important they will be to me.
With each passing year there are a list of “onlys” I’d give anything to see again. Only another covey rise of bobwhite quail minutes from home. Only more private landowners welcoming hunters. Only people playing nice on social media.
Well, they can’t say “if only someone cared.” Because I still believe a lot of us do care, even if we are “only” hunters and fishermen.
