It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year and people are out in droves enjoying nature’s splendor. There are adventures with a capital “A,” those with a little “a” and so many in between. Adventure remains as subjective as food preference or musical taste. It is something ultimately defined solely by the participant.
For me, I have had many memorable adventures in the remote wilderness of Alaska, Montana, Idaho and other far-off reaches. But I have also had some of my most memorable memories right here in Indiana. From being in the mix of coastal grizzlies in our largest and most wild state to stumbling into a pack of coyotes in the ink black darkness right here in Howard County or spending time with my family in the deer woods, all are etched in my mind forever.
So that brings up a question. How do you rate your adventures? Is it by level of difficulty or danger? Maybe it’s the rarity of experience, like taking your biggest buck. Is it an activity or state of mind, a journey or unique destination? For some it may take a mind-blowing adrenaline rush or simply an element of uncertainty. For others it could be a day spent bird watching or hikes down a rural trail.
Several weeks back I visited with Max Purcell at his home in rural Pulaski County where we both described what adventure meant to us. At 67 years young, Purcell has seen his share. “I’ve had plenty,” he began. “And I’ve never left the state except for the two times I’ve hunted deer in Illinois,” he added.
I recalled an unguided hunt I shared in the Chugach mountain range of Alaska’s interior and all the excitement and exertion that came with it. I told about all the bears we had seen at close range. In search of steelhead trout, I also recalled a wintertime fishing trip drifting Michigan’s Big Two Hearted River, where we eventually floated into Lake Superior. All this during a blizzard. He didn’t seem impressed.
In the beginning, Purcell considered raising his two sons an adventure.
“They were into everything and if it could happen it did,” he said with a reminiscent smile. “Now that they have grown up, they are my best friends.”
Purcell now has four grandsons and he considers their hunting exploits an adventure, even though they are usually only a short drive from home.
Each fall the entire family come together to hunt deer and sometimes coyotes.
“We also like to bird hunt when we can,” Purcell added. “Lord knows whenever the boys and grandsons all get together there’s always something happening.”
He went on to explain how several years back, while hunting in the Hoosier National Forest, one of his sons became lost. “We didn’t find him until 11 o-clock at night. We had no idea what happened to him.”
Then there was the time his oldest grandson shot a trophy buck. The deer died in a rain-swollen creek in Pulaski County and washed downstream a good distance.
“When we finally found it there were cliffs on both sides and no way to get to it, let alone get it out,” he explained. The Purcells had to go get life jackets and rope to eventually retrieve the buck. “Since he was the one to shoot it, my grandson was the one who had to get in the frigid water to get it,” Purcell said. “None of us will ever forget that ordeal.”
Having worked as an outdoor writer for 30 years (not mentioning having a passion for hunting and fishing twice that) I have seen my share of adventures and written on plenty more.
Adventure is what you make it and many of our most memorable exploits more than likely take place close to home. Following is an account described by Brock Meyer of one of his greatest adventures with his daughter Roni Brielle.
“Her face paint had to be cute and my wife Alissa got her looking just right! Heading to the deer blind Roni was pumped, and totally into the idea of doe pee.
“In the blind, after 5 minutes carving a “sword” with her pocket knife, Roni said, “Dad, let’s go hunt deer.” I said, “We are hunting. This is what we do. We sit here and wait for a deer to walk up to us and then we shoot it.” As soon as I closed my mouth I realized how asinine it sounded. Roni responded, “Oh no. We have to go ‘hunt’ a deer.
“At that moment I had a choice to make: keep the goal of shooting a deer, or to connect with my daughter. Perspective pivot. So I said, “Alright, Rooskers, let’s go hunt a deer!
“Her eyebrows shot to the top of her head and a smile exploded across her face! Stomping out into the woods we went. With pack on back, bow in hand, and Roni holding her knife and freshly carved sword. We “hid” behind every tree, crushed every leaf, snapped every falling branch, splashed down every creek bed, climbed every tree stand (looking intently for deer for 2 minutes), then back down and “hunting” the woods again. Every deer sitting back laughing at us! And then it began to snow. It simply was the best.
“A day like today is precious, and will be treated as precious. A day to never forget.
“Roni Brielle, I loved today! Thank you for making this day so much more than I planned. You made this memory magical. My plan was so inferior to what you turned it into. You’re brilliant! And you don’t even try. It is just who you are. ADVENTURE is written on your DNA. You can’t be anything other than what you are. I want to be like you!”
So with our most beautiful season now in full swing, take some time to get outside and enjoy it. Regardless of where life takes you or where you have been, I wish you thrills big and small along the way.
