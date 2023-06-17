At a recent summertime gathering, the subject of fishing the Great Lakes came up, primarily Lake Michigan and Lake Erie. These two lakes lay within close proximity to central Indiana and are visited by throngs of Hoosiers in hopes of catching numbers of salmon, steelhead, perch and walleye.
No discussion about big waters can be complete without bringing up motion sickness. “We spent two days in Michigan City salmon fishing,” my friend Julie explained. “We caught quite a few fish and it would have been perfect had I not got seasick both days,” she added. “I ended up chumming for fish,” she said with an embarrassed look.
That opened the door for many comments from those listening to her story and their own accounts of hurling over the side of the boat and remedies to combat the problem.
Some may never be afflicted by motion sickness while others can feel nauseous when riding in a car. An individual’s susceptibility to this malady is highly variable. If you’ve ever had motion sickness when traveling by vehicle, plane or amusement park ride, you may be more susceptible to seasickness while aboard a boat.
So what actually causes the discomfort? According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “Seasickness is a result of conflict in the inner ear and is caused by a vessel’s erratic motion on the water.” For example, when you are on a rocking boat the inner ear detects changes in both up and down and side to side movements while your body moves with the boat. So your body is moving in one fashion while your eyes see different motion. In simpler terms, your inner ear is your balance keeper and it gets confused when your eyes do not agree with it.
Everyone, from seasoned commercial fishermen to aquatic scientists can succumb to the affliction. It’s all good until growing swells start rocking the boat like a cork. However, that should be no reason to avoid big waters that can provide fishing and memories of a lifetime. Thankfully, it can be helped if not prevented.
If you feel your stomach start to churn one of the easiest and quickest remedies for some is to stare at the horizon. That fine line where water meets the sky will be stationary. Then very slowly breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth. This may take a few minutes but will help in most occurrences.
Another tip is to stay in the center of the vessel, whether on a fishing boat, cruise ship or sailboat—the middle always tends to be the steadiest. Never go below deck, it will only make matters worse.
If you know you are prone to motion sickness, take Dramamine before boarding. Dramamine works best when taken as a precautionary measure. Almost all drug options need to be taken several hours before boarding. It also eases illness after the fact, but why risk getting sick?
Some people swear by the Transderm Scop. This is a small patch placed behind the ear. Some of these can provide relief for several days.
Although I have never tried them, some people praise the merits of wrist bands and ginger chews. Wrist bands are an elastic bracelet with a plastic stud creating an acupressure point that is believed to help nausea.
Over the past few years ginger has been hailed as a great remedy. One guy I know says to chug a can of ginger ale then force yourself to burp which resets the inner ear. Ginger does come in a variety of organic forms and has been used for centuries to relieve gastrointestinal ailments.
Stay on deck, even if it’s raining, because the fresh air is often enough to speed recovery. The closed-in quarters below deck magnify the vessel’s motion and worsen symptoms. But a caveat to this is to avoid exhaust smells while on deck. Exhaust fumes or the smell of fish can exasperate an upset stomach.
Definitely put down the iPhone, camera or binoculars. Focusing on any of those will only make the problem worse. No one should feel embarrassed for getting seasick. Many people do — including seasoned travelers, professional fishers, sailors and marine scientists.
KOKOMO BASS ANGLERS
A group of Kokomo Bass Anglers recently returned from a two-day tournament held on Michigan’s Muskegon Lake. On day one, it was Jim Lorts claiming first place with five largemouth bass totaling 11 pounds, 1 ounce. Second was Sam Taskey with five fish weighing 9 pounds, 12 ounces. Scott Vollmer rounded out third place with five fish topping out at 9 pounds, six ounces. A bass tipping the scales at 3 pounds, 1 ounce gave Don Thompson the “biggest fish” award.
Chance Taskey won the second day of competition with five bass weighing 11 pounds, 11 ounces. Sam Taskey took second place again with five fish totaling 10 pounds, two ounces. Third place went to Vollmer, repeating a third place finish with five bass totaling 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Cory Lorts received the “big bass” trophy after weighing in a largemouth tipping the scales at 3 pounds, eight ounces.
OPEN TEAM TOURNEY
Blayne Leeman and Keigen Albright swept last Monday’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with five largemouth weighing 9.98 pounds. They also earned the “big bass” honor with a 3.52 fish. Second place went to Matt Cottrell and Matt Durben with four fish totaling 8.66 pounds. Third place went to Ken Waisner and Billy Paul with four fish weighing 8.04 pounds.
