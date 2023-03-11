Would you like an official license to a gateway of freedom and fun? If so, it’s time to renew your annual Indiana hunting and fishing licenses. The activities of hunting and fishing are the perfect way to breathe life into your outdoor activities. Your 2022 permits are valid only until March 31.
All annual licenses and stamp privileges are valid from April 1 of the current year through March 31 of the following year. (Example: An annual license from 2022 would be valid from April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023). Other licenses, such as deer or wild turkey, are valid only during the season for that particular animal.
People talk about being thankful for our freedoms, but has anyone ever really thought about the opportunities hunting and fishing licenses provide? They are about as American as they come. Think about it. They give us legal permission to convert a very public resource into a very private commodity. Wildlife in the state of Indiana belong to all Hoosiers, whether they reside on public or private lands. But when we have the proper permits tucked in our pockets, it allows us to legally take fish and wildlife for our own personal and private use.
Hunting and fishing have a long history in Indiana. Hoosiers have contributed to conservation since the first hunting license was sold back in 1901. With future generations in mind, regulated hunting and fishing was established to protect fish and wildlife species from being overharvested.
The majority of proceeds generated from the sale of licenses goes directly into managing all fish and wildlife as well as the habitats they live in, furthering conservation and increased opportunities for outdoor recreation. These permits are the primary funding source for the Division of Fish and Wildlife. None of it goes into the state’s general fund.
People like George Barber get it. At 83 years old he still purchases his annual hunting and fishing permits every year.
“Even though I rarely get out any more, I still buy one because of what the money goes for,” he stated. “People don’t realize the money benefits everyone, even those who may not hunt or fish.”
He couldn’t be more right. It’s like a “user pays, but everyone gets to play” system.
In a way, these licenses can also be considered a social contract, a confirmation of public trust, one which we are rewarded when we do things the right way. Most of what happens in the woods or water takes place out of sight of everyone and we are entrusted by the public to operate legally and ethically.
Unlike some revenue streams where total allocation can’t be controlled, license money can only be used for wildlife conservation. So when we purchase hunting or fishing licenses we become a direct partner to help fund wildlife management for both game and non-game species. Bald eagles, songbirds, wild turkey, deer and otters are just a few to benefit.
Support from hunters and anglers are critical to sustaining healthy fish and wildlife populations and to provide recreational opportunities for current and especially future generations of Hoosiers. So for every license sold, consider it an investment to our future.
