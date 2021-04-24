For many, spring is the tastiest time for outdoor enthusiasts.
Spawning walleye hanging out in shallow water provide firm, white delicious fillets. Crappies are caught in large numbers and grace many tables with their succulent flesh. Turkeys called within shooting range give up plump cuts of white and dark meat.
Perhaps the most valued delicacy this time of year are morel mushrooms. These fantastic fungi show up briefly each spring. People will put miles under their boots in search of the strange looking and exquisite tasting treats.
But don’t inquire where they found their morels because each spot is cloaked in guarded secrecy.
I have had complete strangers share their favorite crappie spots. Others have given me their prime turkey hunting locations, even drawing maps. Ask anyone where they find morels and they will become instantly mute. This means you will have to find them on your own, but that’s OK. The challenge of hitting the woods and coming out with a bag of mushrooms is one ingredient that makes it so much fun.
In this area of Indiana, the best time to hone your search is from tax day to mid-May. They start to emerge when the soil temperature hits 50 degrees and seem to disappear around the 60-degree mark. According to the experts, ideal growing weather includes a period of rain followed by mild daytime temperatures.
Indiana weather can be unpredictable and many scratch their heads when trying to decide the best time to begin their search. For Howard and surrounding counties, the time is now. But there’s some old-time wisdom that lead some to begin their quest for the magnificent mushrooms.
Some say when the dandelions begin taking over your yard is the time to hit the woods. Other experienced hunters pay attention to trees. They believe the best hunting takes place when the buds on oak trees reach the size of mouse ears.
When looking for morels many target their search along river bottoms, orchards or where dead elm trees are present. The truth is they can be found almost anywhere. Although normally the first places they show up are along south facing slopes. As the season moves on they will make appearances in more shaded areas with less permeable soils.
The best thing you can do is cover ground. Consider the 80/20 rule, which means 80% of the morels you will find will be on only 20% of the ground you have traversed. Then when success does come pay particular attention to the surroundings and hone your search accordingly.
Some of the best places to look for the succulent treats can be public ground. They provide large tracts of available land open to everyone. If you do hunt on public land, keep Thursdays in mind. Why? Because most of the pressure will occur on the weekends. Hunting on Thursdays gives the ground ample time to grow more mushrooms that weren’t up the previous weekend but still gives you time to get ahead of the people that will be out there on Saturday.
Deep down, I think every morel hunter believes in divine prudence. There is nothing more providential as bags full of tasty morels. There is no doubt they are one of nature’s most treasured treats. But the hunt itself can be addictive. It’s fun to find something totally free that is so incredibly expensive when purchased. A pound can set you back $40 to $50, but I have heard of them being sold for $100.
“It’s a lot like gambling,” says my friend Gina Tedlow, who has hunted morels for more than 40 years. “A windfall is hard to come by but when you get one you feel exceptionally lucky and want to keep trying for more.”
There is no doubt it is an amazing thing to be standing in a woods where the forest floor appears empty of mushrooms, and then, if by magic, a second look reveals scores of the fungal fruits. This is what sometimes happens when hunting morels, although they were actually present all along. Morels can be challenging to see, especially to the untrained eye. Once you have found a few of the conical, earth-toned shapes protruding from the ground it becomes easier to recognize more.
No license and no equipment is necessary, although a good mushroom stick can aid in the search and when covering uneven ground.
If you have never been but have an interest, beginners should become familiar with morel identification. Another way is to have a seasoned hunter accompany you. If you do strike out alone and find a batch of fungi but are unsure, pick one or two to verify the type. If edible, you can return for the rest.
There is no doubt morels possess a mysterious magic. Once you have found a batch of the springtime treats you will be caught in their mystique as well and possibly become a morel maniac.
TOURNEY RESULT
Chance Taskey, fishing solo, came out on top at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with five largemouth bass totaling 9.50 pounds. Doug Pence and Troy Yundt reeled in second place and honors for big bass with three fish dropping the digital scales at 7.70 pounds, their largest topping out at just better than 3 pounds. Third place went to Brad Parsons and Ken Waisner with three fish weighing 5.78 pounds.
