We are all living through unprecedented times of multifaceted challenges. There is COVID-19, the near shutdown of our economy and its effect on jobs, racial tensions and a heated election cycle. But one thing has not changed and that’s the opportunity to enjoy our outdoor resources.
If last spring’s wild turkey hunting season is any indication, where record numbers took to the woods, this year’s deer hunting seasons are expected to see the same.
Taking any animal’s life should be a serious and meaningful event that evokes a variety of emotions for hunters with differing personalities. Some may enthusiastically fist pump and yell out of excitement while others remain stoic. Regardless of how we express ourselves, we should honor the animal and be respectful of the resource from which we have harvested. Here are ways to accomplish that.
No matter your religious beliefs, collecting an animal offers an opportunity to give thanks. Many of us choose to honor wild game through prayer, but if that’s not your preference, that’s fine too. Never forget we are all hunters and on the same team. It is still thoughtful and respectful to take a moment, acknowledge that an animal laid down its life for you, so at the very least, be thankful.
Whether you’re bowhunting big game in remote areas or dove hunting in a neighboring field, you owe it to your harvest to recover it as quickly as possible to maximize the consumable meat. Don’t continue sitting in the shade visiting with your companions while a downed dove cooks in the sun or get distracted by texting all your family and friends while allowing a portion of your venison to spoil. Once you take the shot, recovery should be your first priority, the quicker the better. Don’t worry, you will have plenty of time to send messages and emails.
Field-dressing big game or cleaning small game is as much a part of the hunt as pulling the trigger or releasing an arrow. Be responsible and do a thorough job.
Most of us are surrounded by people who are important to us. Family members, friends, property owners, co-workers, the list is endless. Use your success in the field to be kind to others and bless them with the gift of wild game. Consider preparing a dish and include the recipe. I’ve heard this referred to as “venison diplomacy” and is also a great way to reach out to non-hunters. Food is a great choice and it honors the animal even further when you share it.
In today’s world, there is no excuse for taking sloppy hunting photos. Our cell phones have great cameras for taking pictures and there are dozens of phone apps for improving lighting, color and adding different effects. Be respectful to those viewing the picture, as well as the animal, by positioning it tastefully, and taking good, clean photos.
It’s easier now than ever to share our hunting lifestyle with the world. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more give hunters the arena to share moments and memories with a wide range of people. Remember with these great tools comes great responsibility as both hunters and non-hunters are watching. Social media is your chance to represent all sportsmen with class and showcase your devotion to the game animals we pursue. Share your photos, videos, and stories respectfully and humbly.
If hunting is really one of your favorite passions, then how can you not share it with someone else? Of course, if you’re a father you’ll likely teach your own children, but what about your neighbor or friends’ children? It’s no secret a large portion of children grow up in single-parent households. With only one breadwinner in the house and all the responsibilities that go with it, when is there time to teach a child to learn how to hunt? What about adult non-hunters? Showing someone that game animals and their habitat are important natural resources is a fantastic way to again honor the animals we pursue.
Challenge yourself to teach someone how to hunt. I promise you’ll be glad you did. Plus, we build a friend for our environment for years to come.
It should come without saying everyone should respect all laws, regulations and the animal by following the seasons, bag limits, reporting instructions, and rules set by your state wildlife agency. If your state wildlife agency sends you a survey, take the time to fill it out and return it. Hunters are the eyes and ears in the woods for game managers and it’s our job to help them make the best decisions for wildlife.
Lastly, join a conservation organization, any organization. Imagine withdrawing from your checking account, without ever making deposits. Eventually, the money will run out. Likewise, if you are a hunter who takes from a particular species, how can you not contribute back to its welfare and best interests? Conservation groups exist for almost any game animal and they all do critical work all over the nation that conserve hunting habitat while protecting our hunting heritage. There is no better way to honor the animals we harvest than by doing our part to insure each species and our hunting heritage thrive forever.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• Tyson Robinson, fishing solo, came away a winner after Monday’s Labor Day team bass tourney held on Kokomo Reservoir. Robinson won the event with four largemouth bass totaling 8.99 pounds. BJ Butcher and Matt Krieg took second place and honors for biggest bass with three fish weighing 7.14 pounds, with their largest tipping the scales at 4.39 pounds. Blake Stout and Scott Leisure rounded out third place with two fish weighing 4.76 pounds.
• Paul Crow and Wayne Eads swept Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, winning first place and the honors for biggest bass with one fish tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 3 ounces. Second place went to Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder with one fish weighing 1 pound, 13 ounces. Mike Harrison and Bill Luster rounded out third place with one fish topping out at 1 pound, 10 ounces.
