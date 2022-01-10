For the most part, we can’t complain. This winter has been mild, in terms of bone-numbing cold.
“I’ll take this weather all winter long,” said Leslie Jergan, referring to the 60-degree temperatures that blanketed our state a little over a week ago.
But this is Indiana and winter’s cold is beginning to move in.
Although many can do without teeth-rattling cold, ice fisherman welcome subfreezing temps. Hopefully, before long, we will be able to hear the pleasing sound of razor-sharp augers chewing their way through the frozen surfaces of our areas ponds, lakes and reservoirs.
The large majority of hard-water anglers rely on some type of live bait to up their chances of putting delicious hauls of panfish on the ice. When it comes to live bait, most put their faith on beemoth, mousies, spikes and minnows.
Keeping the larval bait safe and intact when venturing out is simple. They can be easily stored in almost anything available. Old pill bottles, film containers (the kind old, roll film came in) or small tobacco tins work well. They are small enough to keep in your pocket making them easily accessible. Placing the container inside your parka or pockets of your bibs also keeps them from freezing.
However, minnows are another story. Most ice fisherman have been there at one time or another. You pick up your minnows and you head out to your favorite lake. The bucket is placed in your sled and you march off to you honey hole. After arriving, you find water splashed all over everything as a thin layer of ice begins forming on your equipment.
To prevent this, some place their bucket of water and small fish into a 5-gallon bucket. The problem is it requires taking an additional bucket occupying more space in your already full sled.
Many years ago, I learned a trick to keeping minnows safe, secure and with no worry of spilling water everywhere. Use a half-gallon thermos. You know the kind I’m talking about. Those red and white (or other colors) with the screw on lid. They easily hold several dozen minnows. With the lid screwed on no water can leak out keeping everything else dry, even when traversing miles on rough frozen surfaces. It can bounce around in your sled with no worries. The thermos even keeps the water from freezing.
A few years back, while venturing on an ice fishing trip to Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay for walleye, we stopped to pick up our supply of minnows at a popular bait shop just outside of Bay City. Walking in I immediately noticed a shelf lined with old Thermos jugs.
“Don’t tell me you’re selling those for use as minnow buckets for ice fishermen?” I asked the owner.
“We sure are and they work great,” he added.
“I thought I was one of the few that used that trick,” I replied.
“You have to remember you’re in Michigan and there few things ice fisherman haven’t thought of,” he answered.
Speaking of minnows, how many times have you had some left and you do one of three things. Throw them out, give them away or try to save them. Keeping them alive for long periods can be problematic unless you have a tank with aeration. Some people employ another method for storing them, although not alive. They salt the minnows and place them in a plastic bag in the freezer.
Salted minnows are very effective but that comes with its own set of problems. After a short period, the small fish can become mushy and won’t last long on a hook, especially when jigging. Also, their scales come off very easily. This is when the world’s most popular liquor comes into play. Cheap vodka.
I have heard vodka can cure many things. If one of your problems is lack of fresh minnows, well, it can cure that as well. Walleye and perch fishermen from the Lake Huron and Lake Erie regions have told me preserving minnows with cheap vodka is a trick carried over from, you guessed it, Russia. I can tell you from first-hand experience it works better than salting.
Many times, especially during the dead of winter, minnows can be hard to come by. Not only can they be in short supply, a number of smaller bait shops may even close during our coldest months. This hack can keep you in bait, even during the dry times.
Preserving minnows with booze requires little effort and they can last for up to a year. All you need is cheap vodka, minnows, freezer bags and, of course, a freezer. Stay away from Absolute or Grey Goose. They are too expensive to waste on minnows and work better for pickling the ice fisherman instead of bait.
To do this make sure the minnows are dry. Just let them drip dry in a minnow net. Place them in a baggie then pour in just enough vodka to cover them. Squeeze out as much air as possible then seal the bag and place in the freezer. Don’t place more than a couple dozen in each baggie. In just a few hours, the water left inside the minnows will freeze while the vodka may become slushy. This combination of suspended animation keeps your bait preserved and hydrated, never completely freezing rock solid. Minnows preserved with spirits get a bit rubbery and stay firmer than salting, which helps keep them on the hook longer and the fish seem to love it.
So with our winter weather finally showing its teeth and ice fishing opportunities on the horizon, keep these tips in mind on your next outing. By the way, if the fish are not biting you can always take a nip or two of the vodka.
