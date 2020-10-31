Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series about a recent trip to the back country of Idaho.
I have been blessed beyond belief to have hunted in dozens of states in search of big and small game. Although other states contain wild areas, to me nothing matches the pristine wilderness areas of Alaska, Montana, western Wyoming and Idaho.
However, over the past three years, the back country of Idaho has been the choice of destination and I have enjoyed the company of my friend Jeff Fager.
Before the first trip we mutually decided we wanted to do it alone, no support from anyone. No guides and no motorized equipment. Just our packs, guns and own two legs. But for two aging men humping 40-pound packs, travel into these remote areas consisted of only several miles per day. But one needs to remember there is no level ground. Everything is either up, down or sideways with peaks stretching to 10,000 feet in elevation.
But this year, after considerable research, we reached out to Caleb Hartsock, who recently purchased Elk Springs Outfitters.
“All we want is someone to take us into a remote drop camp then we can take it from there,” I mentioned in our original conversation.
“I’ll do whatever you want,” he replied graciously.
At 25 years of age, Hartsock is above his years. He’s hungry to succeed at his newly acquired outfitter business. Tall and raw-boned, he has served as a guide for most of his adult life. After meeting in Cascade, Idaho, we made our way several hours north to where our camp was set up.
Located in close proximity of the East Fork of the South Fork of the famous Salmon River, our campsite was stunningly beautiful and comfortable. Majestic peaks served as the backdrop. It consisted of canvas wall tent where we slept, complete with a small wood stove for heat. Several camp cots were set where we would stretch out our sleeping bags. Another tent was used as our cooking area where a small propane stove was located.
Fager and I arrived several days early to scout prior to the beginning of the hunting season. We would extend our stay in primitive camp for nine days. Our licenses were good for bull elk, mule deer and wolf.
“I’ll be back in a few days,” Hartsock said before leaving camp.
I have to admit, I was filled with anticipation and excitement as I crawled into my synthetic-filled sleeping bag, a warm and cozy friend that has served me well for decades, even during the most extreme conditions. It was comforting knowing that old bag continued to provide great service was strangely comforting. Neither the bag nor I were as young as we used to be, but satisfyingly both still able to meet the call of duty.
Hartsock and his guide, Mike Briscoe, would be guiding and packing in two other hunters to another camp located 12 miles away in the remote area. Their plan was to return to our spot, where the horses were kept to load the pack-string with supplies before they departed.
Several days later Fager and I had the chance to meet the other hunters who were from Oregon and Georgia. That afternoon, Hartsock and Briscoe packed their supplies and equipment into panniers and manties, which were carefully and expertly loaded onto the horses. There is an art to doing this correctly and it was enjoyable watching them. After completed, the group mounted up for their ride to the other camp.
Fager and I spent the rest of the afternoon exploring another area of Unit 25, the area we would hunt. It encompassed roughly 219 square miles. It doesn’t matter how good of shape you are in, a hike through the Idaho wilderness challenges everyone. But the spectacular scenery keeps you moving forward, regardless of what your lungs and legs say.
We hiked miles each day glassing deep canyons and towering slopes trying to locate game. At each stop we couldn’t help but admire and appreciate the pristine beauty created by the never-ending landscape. Valleys contained dark timber made of lodgepole and yellow pines, black spruce and a smattering of tamarack, slowly giving way to snowcapped peaks. Interestingly, the majority of trees showed scars from previous forest fires. Several slopes were comprised of shale and huge chunks of granite making footing precarious in some areas.
After returning back to camp, sore, tired and hungry we cooked a hot meal in the cook tent. Ready for an interlude with our sleeping bags we stoked the small wood stove and settled in.
(Part 2 will appear in next Saturday’s Kokomo Tribune.)
