Editor’s note: This is the second part in a two-part column about KT outdoors columnist John Martino’s recent trip to the back country of Idaho.
After what seemed like only a few minutes, a commotion was heard outside of men and horses.
“John and Jeff, we’ve had an accident and have to spend the night here,” Caleb Hartsock said in a worried tone.
Needless to say both Jeff Fager and I peeled ourselves from our bags to offer what help we could. After all, this was the true wilderness where anything can happen and anyone venturing into this land has to expect the unexpected.
We soon learned while traversing a steep and wet mountainside one of the horses slipped, rolling over several times before becoming impaled on a sharp limb from a pine tree downed by a previous forest fire. Hartsock has a true love for his horses and was concerned about the animal’s well-being.
“I am sick over this,” the Elk Springs Outfitters owner mentioned that night on more than one occasion.
We spent several hours performing what aid we could. Thankfully no one from the group was injured.
Before daylight, and after assessing the animal’s health, Hartsock left for the three-hour trek to the nearest large animal vet. The next day after his return he informed us the horse would make a full recovery to the delight of all of us in camp.
The country we hunted was cloaked in history. On one occasion we came across a dilapidated log cabin constructed sometime around the early 1900s. Adjacent to the cabin was an abandoned mine shaft. After sharing our find around the campfire that evening, Hartsock explained the country was rich in gold and early settlers had set up small camps in hopes of making it big.
Unlike Indiana, where only 4% of land is open to the public, 75% of Idaho is public and belongs to all of us. At one time or another we have all let our minds drift from work to somehow exploring our country’s vast wilderness areas. There is much more than taking in the pristine beauty, completely untouched by man. There is an indescribable internal feeling, explainable only by those who have been there. Places where grizzly and black bears share space with elk, mule deer, mountain lions and wolves. Man is an insignificant speck and only a brief visitor.
Making the hunt even more special was time spent around the campfire. I have always believed a person can learn a lot about someone quickly when sharing a wilderness camp. In the evenings we looked forward to a hot meal then sharing stories, and plenty of laughs, with Hartsock and his guide Mike Briscoe. Conversations ranged from the serious, humorous to the sometimes inappropriate, only adding to the memorable time we shared.
On one particular evening a conversation ensued how the mountains are open to everyone and can be enjoyed on your own physical level. It then turned to the difference between being athletic fit and mountain fit.
“Well, I’m Indiana fit I boasted!” puffing out my chest. “Now pass me another doughnut!” I said to the roar of our group.
Although we did not come home with meat for the freezer, “I wouldn’t change a dang thing,” said Fager on our return trip home. We had multiple opportunities and the trip was filled with excitement, adventure and friendship.
The public land of Idaho and other western states is available to everyone with an outdoor interest and provide a cathedral of raw beauty. They offer an unlimited amount of outdoor recreation from hunting to hiking, fishing and camping. These lands are managed by the Bureau of Land Management, U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S Forest Service and National Park Service. These government units do a magnificent job in providing access from trails, to camp sites including pull offs along desolate roads where overnight stay is permitted totally free. In essence visitors can basically do whatever they want, wherever they want as long as you respect the land. Public access is nearly unlimited.
Visitors can take in these areas at your own endurance level. Even sightseeing along the thousands of miles of accessible mountain roads from the comfort of your vehicle (as long as it’s a truck or SUV) is breathtaking. You may drive all day and never see another vehicle.
Wilderness means different things to different people. Visiting them only helps to enrich our lives and it’s there for the taking. If you have never taken in these great lands, I encourage you to go at least once. If you want to do it alone it only takes two steps. The first begins with your right foot and the second with your left.
If you would like more of an immersion, feel free to contact Caleb Hartsock of Elk Springs Outfitters who I promise will do all he can to make your experience memorable. He can be reached at 208-469-9999.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.