Given the opportunity, most of us would enjoy introducing a child to the lifetime outdoor activities of hunting and fishing. But many times, we put adults on the back burner.
For a short while I played some cards with a group of friends. A new guy named Roger was invited to join the group. We’d engage in the usual table-talk about jokes, sports and the occasional boast. But as the night wore on, Roger would always bring up fishing. Had I been lately? Where did I go? What did I catch?
Born and raised in Cincinnati, he was a city guy to the core. His outdoor pursuits were limited.
“My wife and I have hiked a few times and did some skiing, but that’s been about it,” he explained.
At first I thought his interest in fishing was more of a fleeting curiosity about something he knew little about. Then one night he got right to the point.
“I would love to get some equipment and try fishing sometime,” he said, before asking where to begin.
“The first thing you need is your fishing license,” I mentioned.
Then, as you would expect from guys sitting at a card table, everyone began offering opinions. Roger was intelligent, successful and competent. Yet I realized telling someone what to get and where to go just scratches the surface. Helping someone kindle an outdoor interest takes a much deeper commitment — your time.
Late last summer I told Roger we would get together for a few hours and fish an area creek. Soon after, I got incredibly busy with work, family and other commitments. When a free day did come, I really needed to prepare for the upcoming archery deer season and big game hunts I would soon be embarking on.
Several months later Roger received a promotion and moved back to Cincinnati. I wondered if he ever picked up some equipment or even made time to try fishing. Thanks to my own selfish attitude, he is more than likely one less person who will enjoy this traditional activity and one less conservation friend we will have in the future.
Even worse, what chance will his children have to make memories while sitting on a bank or boat with rod in hand? I’m not going to lie; it’s something I’ve regretfully thought about all winter, especially now that spring is knocking at our door.
We promote the importance of getting children involved in the great traditions of hunting and fishing, but for those of us raised in these activities we take things for granted and forget how hard it can be for adults to get started. It’s much easier with help from the experienced, who will take time to physically show how things are done. Even though someone may want to try their hand at plying area waters or hunting wild game, without some personal one-on-one help they may never take that first step.
Few of us think about the rippling effect introducing a newcomer has. If we help someone get started, chances are good they will teach their children, grandkids, family or friends for generations. That is exactly what our society and our natural resources need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.