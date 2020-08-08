Indiana has always been special to me. Although we lack vast expanses of public lands, towering snow-capped mountains or endless oceans, it is my home.
But our Hoosier State does possess its own uniqueness and beauty. We have a variety of natural treasures including large rivers, national forests, southern hills and Lake Michigan. But one often overlooked jewel is the hundreds of glacial lakes, 452 to be exact. Located in the north-east quarter of Indiana, they make up 42,000 surface acres of water and are found in 18 counties.
These natural lakes were born roughly 15,000 years ago from melting blocks of ice deposited from the Wisconsin Glacier. This massive sheet of ice and snow advanced across northern Indiana scouring the landscape. As the glacier retreated, ice chunks of various sizes were left to melt in the warmer climate. The water filled depressions left behind were natural lakes, sometimes called kettle lakes by resident old-timers. The size and depth of each body of water is directly related to the size of the ice deposit.
Nationwide, kettle lakes created by glaciers extend from the Dakotas to New England. Our neighboring Ohio, of almost equal latitude, contains only five natural lakes within its boundaries. Nearly 100 exist in Illinois. But as you would expect, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and portions of Canada are riddled with thousands of lakes scoured from the earth’s surface.
So where does that leave Indiana? Roughly two-thirds of Indiana was affected by the glacier, from about the 38th parallel northward. Basically everything from Indianapolis to the Michigan line was in one way or another changed by massive sheets of ice. The appropriately named Lake Galacia, which is 17 acres and sits in Grant County near the town of Fairmount, is believed to be the southernmost most natural lake in Indiana.
These lakes come in many sizes and shapes. Noble County has the most natural lakes with 117, followed by Stueben County with 92 and Kosciusko County with 63.
Our natural lakes can be as small as the 10-acre Cub Lake in Kosciusko County or as large as Lake Wawasee at 3,410 acres. Other good size natural lakes include Maxinkuckee at 1,854 acres and Bass at 1,440. Lake Tippecanoe is the deepest at 123 feet.
Despite how they were created, our many natural lakes are not all the same. Some are gin clear like Lake Maxinkuckee and others are turbid like the West Lakes Chain. But they all hold good numbers of game fish. The quality of each lake is a reflection of the watershed it is contained in.
If you’ve never explored our state’s natural lake region you are missing out on some great outdoor opportunities while sampling a part of our state’s natural history. It is a great area to vacation or simply to visit for the day.
Nearly 170 of Hoosier natural lakes are accessible through public access sites. Whether you prefer to trailer a large boat, paddle around in a canoe or just fish from shore, Indiana’s natural lake regions provide ample opportunities for almost all outdoor interests.
RESERVOIR TOURNEY
The father-and-son team of Phil and Randy Reel swept Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with three fish totaling 8.41 pounds. They also took home the event’s honor for biggest fish after weighing in a largemouth bass tipping the scales at 5.18 pounds. Doug Pence and Troy Yundt finished second with three fish weighing 6.48 pounds. Steve Kelley and Randy Austin rounded out third place with three fish topping out at 4.91 pounds.
DELPHI-DELCO TOURNEY
Wayne Nolder and Bob Rose took top honors at Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tournament, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with three largemouth weighing 3 pounds, 1 ounce. Second place and honors for big bass went to Tony Long and John Benson with one fish tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 9 ounces. Third place went to Mike Harrison and Bill Luster with a single fish weighing 1 pound, 11 ounces.
