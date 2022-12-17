I am old enough to have witnessed, for the most part, the end of Indiana quail hunting. Sure, there may be a few pockets of birds in northern and southern Indiana, but here in the center of the state, they are basically gone.
To understand it, you had to witness it. Years ago it was common to flush several coveys on a routine rabbit hunt and every once in a while, maybe a pheasant. But most hunters will tell you they saw it coming. The onslaught of invasive weeds, predators, chemicals and harsh winters made it hard for the small birds to survive. Thick, overgrown fencerows gave way to clean farming practices and stripped them of the important cover they needed for protection.
When I was young, I would go hunting with anyone who would take me. Getting my driver’s license opened up a whole new world and I would take friends who wanted to go. Back then, my exploits centered on small game and quail. That’s when my image of bird hunters was formed.
There were two guys named Bob and Jack who joined me on several occasions. They would sometimes cuss and argue but they were ethical hunters. They did not believe in carrying side-by-sides or over-and-under shotguns.
“You can’t kill three birds with two shells,” they always chided me when they’d see me loading my double barrel.
Such a feat seemed impossible to me anyway, fast as flushing coveys could disappear into the brush. I’d usually empty my gun, but the best I’d ever managed was a lucky double with a single shot.
“Pick one bird, and then the next,” those old guys would say. “And always be ready for the late one.”
It was taboo to shoot them on the ground. “Real hunters will put them in the air,” I heard several times when we would occasionally spot a covey hiding in the brush. Those two guys are now gone, much like the quail.
For some weird reason, my heart has always leaned toward upland game birds more than any other type of hunting. To me there is no more beautiful sight than a gun dog swinging from side-to-side before locking up on a firm point, their body trembling with intensity.
Several decades back we became the owners of two English pointer pups. Jesse was lemon and white with a drive that was, in some cases, too much. At first, she was hard to control. But age tempered her. Liza was black and white and covered with ticking. She was a sweetheart and strived to please.
In the beginning, I would take them to farms in Howard and neighboring counties in hopes of at least seeing a few birds. I honestly think in several years we managed two, maybe three. Then, in an effort to put them on numbers of wild birds, we’d travel to Indiana’s northern and southern tier counties. I felt I had to do my part, at least in an effort to respect their breed and what lied in their genes.
However, with each passing season, the miles grew more and more between points. Liza was the first to start showing gray on her muzzle. Then, after a few more years, we lost both dogs to cancer. My quail and pheasant hunting came to a halt as did dog ownership.
To this day, upland bird hunting is still my favorite, but I find myself chasing migratory waterfowl instead. There is no shortage of ducks and geese and it gives me a chance to keep a gun barrel warm. I have several friends who ask, “Why would you give up hunting tasty game birds to shoot greasy waterfowl?” But I think they know.
They say things come full circle. The quail and pheasant may still be gone in this part of the state, but bird dogs aren’t. So as of a month ago we now share our home with a little German shorthaired pup we call Maggie Mae. Sure, I will take her hunting, but it will require extra miles on my truck and my legs.
But I can promise you, every time we walk a field in Howard or surrounding counties, I will always think how much I miss those little birds and the good old days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.