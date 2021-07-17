Clay Dyer casts his lure into the water, time and time again. Then, he fires up his bass boat and moves to another location before dropping his line in the water again. That’s just the way it is when you are a professional bass fisherman.
At age 43, he has won several local and regional tournaments, but after years in the FLW and BASS national series he has yet to make the second-day cut. Everyone who knows his story consider him the world’s most inspirational fisherman. And with good reason
You see, Dyer was born without any legs. He has no arm on the left and only a partial arm on the right. People who see him on the water consider it nothing short of amazing. Even these limitations could not dampen his sheer determination and positive spirit.
Dyer began fishing at age 5. A natural competitiveness became evident in following years. Never did he allow his extreme physical disabilities to be an obstacle when he took part in his first tournament at 15.
At roughly 36 inches tall, weighing around 85 pounds, with no hands or feet and only a partial arm, Dyer of Hamilton, Alabama, had every excuse a man needs to declare failure, not just in fishing, but life. Instead, he has taken every disadvantage and turned them into positives.
“I’ve had to overcome adversity in every sport I’ve played” Dyer explained. “I knew I could never play professional football and with my strike zone so low I didn’t think I’d ever play professional baseball, although I love the sport,” he said with a smile. “But I felt like if I worked hard enough, I could be a professional fisherman.”
Dyer ties lures using his mouth. He casts by tucking the rod under his chin and whipping it around using his partial arm. He continues to hold the rod under his chin while reeling.
Currently Dyer fishes 30 to 40 tournaments a year, in a continued effort to learn his craft and hone his skills.
“Most of my partners are a little skittish at first,” he stated. “They’re afraid they will do something to offend me so they’ll be extra cautious. They’re afraid if they don’t help me I’ll be offended and if they do help me I’ll be offended. But I’ll always tell them I want to be treated just like any other fisherman and encourage them to be themselves. They don’t really know how independent I am.”
When not on the water, Dyer spends a majority of his time sharing his life experiences through motivational speaking and leadership presentations to companies, charities and churches. As you would expect, he is passionate about helping children with special needs.
Getting support from sponsors has never been a problem. They realize a man who can fish with no arms or legs and drive a bass boat at 70 miles per hour is someone they want to get behind.
For those who would like to hear his story, Dyer is scheduled to give a presentation detailing his life at this year’s 37th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic. His hour-long program will take place July 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Kokomo High School’s auditorium. The program is open to anyone who has an interest.
CARDEN CLINIC
This year’s Kids Fishing Clinic begins Monday at 6:30 p.m. The popular youth event will take place at Kokomo High School. Participants are asked to use the school’s south entrance and report to the auditorium. The two-week long program will conclude with the graduation tourney set to take place July 31 from 7-11 a.m. at the Kokomo Reservoir.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• Battling a pouring rain, Adam Blankenberger won first place at Monday’s Kokomo Reservoir Monday evening open team bass tourney, with three largemouth totaling 5.79 pounds. Roger Eubank and Mat Temme claimed second place with two fish weighing 3.88 pounds. Third place went to Eric Kinney and Dennis McKee with two fish dropping the scales at 3.82 pounds. Jeff Carnley received the weekly contest’s award for biggest basswith a largemouth topping out at 2.79 pounds.
• Mike and Shane Harrison took the top spot at Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, staged on Mississinewa Reservoir, with three fish weighing 4 pounds, 10 ounces. Second place went to Keith Milburn and Kyle Hobbs with two fish totaling 3 pounds, 13 ounces. A bass tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 4 ounces also earned them the tourney’s trophy for big fish. Bill and Jeremy Luster rounded out third place with two fish dropping the scales at 3 pounds, 7 ounces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.