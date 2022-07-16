There is no better combination than kids and fishing. Besides developing a sense of self-reliance and learning about nature first hand, it’s just plain fun. Children can benefit from unstructured time enjoying our natural resources.
For 37 years, area youth have had an opportunity to take part in the Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic and this year will be no different. The two week-long event begins Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Kokomo High School. Participants are asked to use the school’s west entrance where they will make their way to the school’s spacious auditorium where it will all begin.
The opening session starts with brief remarks from several of Kokomo’s community leaders followed by presentations regarding outdoor safety, kayak fishing, fly fishing and a session with our area’s fisheries biologist. At the conclusion of the opening night, all children will then take home their new rods and reels as well as tackle bags provided by the area Lions Club.
The following evenings the kids will take part in casting practice where they will learn to use the tools of the trade. There will also be presentations by numerous guests including conservation officers, experts on fishing our Wildcat Creek and area lakes. Classes literally cover all aspects of fishing including almost every type of artificial and live baits, fish behavior, care of the catch and ice fishing. Participants and their parents will also see first-hand the proper ways to clean fish. Nothing is left uncovered.
On July 28, the final night of the class portion, the clinic will host musician and fisherman Tony Melendez. To say he gathers looks from passers-by, whether on the water or doing anything for that matter, is an understatement. You see, he was born without arms.
Originally, from Rivas, Nicaragua, Tony’s mother was prescribed the drug Thalidomide to help combat morning sickness. She had no idea how it would affect her unborn son. At the age of 1, the Melendez family immigrated to the United States so Tony could have corrective surgery to repair his clubfoot so he could at least walk.
He grew up in a home where his mother protected and cared for him greatly while his father encouraged and pushed him to do things on his own. Since he had no arms he had to learn to do almost everything with his feet. At the age of 16, he found joy in fishing, his favorite pastime to this day. He also learned to play the guitar, using only his toes.
As he became proficient at playing the guitar, he also matured as a gifted singer and composer. In 1987, he was asked to play for Pope John Paul II. Since then he has traveled to all 50 states and 45 countries displaying his unique skills brought about by his perseverance and determination.
Tony has been a special guest on many national shows including Good Morning America, Arsenio Hall and numerous Jerry Lewis Telethons, to name a few. His inspirational messages of hope, inspiration and faith are presented through his gift of music and personal life stories.
During his presentation, he details how important self-esteem is to children and how to deal with issues such as disability awareness and cultural awareness. He believes one of today’s biggest problems with children is bullying. A victim himself, he shares his stories about overcoming this problem through changes in attitude, discipline and how fishing helped him. In fact, Tony moved his family from California and currently resides near Branson, Missouri.
“I wanted to move so I could be close to the many great lakes and fishing opportunities provided by the region,” he mentioned.
Tony is the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including special commendations from President Reagan, State of California, the City of Los Angeles, and countless other civic and charitable organizations. He also received the first annual Inspirational Hero Award from the NFL Alumni Association at Super Bowl XXIII in Miami. “Never once have I felt like a celebrity,” he says with a smile. “I just feel like me.”
Tony still travels the country sharing his love of hope and fishing and doesn’t plan to stop. His next venue will be in Kokomo on July 28 and his presentation is open and free to the public.
