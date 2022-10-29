We’ve all heard it before. When it comes to hunting, would you rather be lucky or good? Is it luck that helps fill the game pole or is skill the determining factor?
Sometimes it can be a fun conversation to have because most of us consider ourselves reasonably skilled. But many times, especially when bowhunting white-tailed deer, we find ourselves the victim of bad luck. The overall elusiveness of deer and the challenges of hunting with archery equipment make things harder by nature.
Whether or not you believe in luck can be determined quickly with a look at your equipment. If you carry a special hunting knife, picture of your late father or other type of amulet then you obviously believe in luck. I know of one person who carries a small portion of his late father’s ashes in a pill bottle that stays in his pack. “This way my dad and I still hunt together,” he says sentimentally.
I personally still carry an old pack that should have been retired years ago, but I can’t. Even though it has been re-sewn on several occasions, it was given to me decades ago by a special friend and has been part of my repertoire of hunting gear for years. So to some degree, I guess I am a bit superstitious. What are your lucky charms?
On the other hand, I believe we can help good luck to come our way if our karma is good. Whether you call it karma, fate, aura or ju-ju, I believe if you do things ethically while being the best person you can to others, it only helps keep you on the plus side of positive things returning to you.
Back to the subject of luck versus skill there is no doubt a person can help bring about positive luck. First off, with the challenges and responsibilities of our busy lives, we can be considered lucky any time we have an opportunity to enjoy a day hunting. So without some luck, how could there ever be an opportunity to harvest a deer?
For example. If you sit on a trail that you know a trophy buck uses every three or four days, it takes some luck to be positioned at the exact moment he passes through. Lets look at it this way. There are 168 hours in a week. Even if you are fortunate to hunt 40 hours in that week, statistically speaking, the numbers prove you will more than likely not be around when the granddaddy of a buck decides to make an appearance. In addition, most bucks of substantial size move more at night so your odds drop even further.
But, there are things we can do to narrow the odds to improve our luck so to speak. The first is to hunt only during the best times, which are early morning, and later in the evening when deer seem to move about more freely. Although the most predictable things we know about white-tailed deer is that they can sometimes be unpredictable.
When we start applying strategy to our hunting exploits we are now using skill, which is something we can control. Although we can’t totally control luck there are some things in our control.
Hunting skills on the other hand can be practiced and many times, perfected. We practice to shoot well, we trim shooting lanes, we learn the habits of the animals we pursue and we pay attention to wind. We control everything we can when the moment of truth finally arrives. These are skills we must have.
Still, there may be times when a good shot turns into a lucky shot and having everything work perfectly in your favor. The animal, wind, equipment and light, takes some amount of luck.
So even if we practice diligently and become proficient in our hunting exploits it still never hurts to have a bit of luck on your side.
