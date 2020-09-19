With our glorious autumn just around the corner, people are already taking to the woods and fields in search of squirrels, geese and doves. The door will soon swing open to many other hunting efforts, including the upcoming youth deer hunting weekend, Sept. 26-27.
Consumptive hunting is a safe activity and is growing safer all the time. Over the past several decades hunting related injuries have seen a dramatic decline. Indiana’s deer and turkey populations have skyrocketed and so have the number of those who pursue them. So why the decline in accidents? That can be explained with two simple words — hunter education.
Formal programs of this nature are actually nothing new. In 1972 the Indiana Legislature directed the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to provide a course of instruction in hunter safety, principles of conservation and sportsmanship.
In 1993 the state realized its importance and took another step making Hunter Ed. mandatory for everyone. Because of this, anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986, must complete the program before purchasing a valid Indiana hunting license. But the state does provide apprentice licenses to gauge the interest in the newcomer before deciding whether or not to complete the 10-hour class.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many hunter ed. class sessions were postponed. They are now ramping back up.
After a nine-month hiatus, a class is now being offered Oct. 10. It will be held at the Honey Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Nashville St. in Russiaville. Unlike past sessions which were spread over two days, this class will be conducted during a single day beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at 7 p.m.
Registration is required due to the ever increasing number of participants. To sign up just type in “Indiana hunter education classroom course,” then select the Kokomo location. Due to proper social distancing, class size will be limited so it’s best to register early.
This worthwhile program is one-and-done since certifications are good for life. Plus, all states and provinces that require mandatory hunter education training accept Indiana’s endorsement. That alone says something about the quality of the program.
The curriculum is designed to benefit everyone with outdoor interests, not just hunters. All students will take something worthwhile away from the class. On an interesting note, over the past several years we have seen an influx of young girls attending the program.
If you ever have plans on hunting other remote locations, it is important to remember many states and provinces also require this type of formal training regardless of age. I personally believe this class should be taught in every school system and is equally important as science, English and math.
Even though hunter ed. can be completed online, it is highly recommended attending a face-to-face class. I personally believe it’s more enjoyable than spending hours staring at a stale computer screen.
Class sessions offer in-depth presentations and the opportunity to ask questions. Plus they are free. All segments are taught by our area’s most knowledgeable, state certified instructors and conservation officers. Howard County coordinator Denny Heaton has handpicked his group of teachers who not only possess a wealth of knowledge, but who also present the information in a way that makes it interesting and retainable.
Students have the opportunity to learn complete firearms safety, whether in the field or at home. Everything is covered including handguns, rifles, shotguns and muzzle loading equipment. Archery safety measures are also presented. Other topics include tree stand safety and wildlife identification. Participants will also learn about first aid, conservation, game care and hunter ethics.
To become a certified graduate of Indiana’s hunter ed. curriculum, students must complete 10-hours of classroom instruction and obtain at least 70 percent correct on the 100-question final examination. Although there is no age requirement for those attending the program, it’s highly recommended students under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• The Kokomo Bass Anglers conducted the group’s final regular tournament of the season on Lake Wawasee. Scott Vollmer swept the event after weighing in four bass sporting a total weight of 7 pounds, 6 ounces. A 3-pound, 2-ounce fish also gave him the tourney’s “big bass” honor. Don Thompson reeled in second place with two fish weighing 3 pounds, 1 ounce. Third place went to Dean Caldwell with two fish topping out at 3 pounds.
• Adam Blankenberger and Ethan Miller came out on top at the Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney Fall Classic. The cousins carried five fish to the scales totaling 9.32 pounds. Jerry Pickett fishing with his grandson Jade Pickett scored second place with three fish weighing 5.47 pounds. Bart Grider, fishing solo, rounded out third place with two bass topping out at 5.05 pounds. Stan Rebber and Rob Armstrong earned honors for biggest fish with a largemouth tipping the digital scales at 3.78 pounds.
• Paul Crow and Wayne Eads won Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco retirees bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with five fish weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Wayne Nolder and Bob Rose brought in second with five bass totaling 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third place and the tourney’s biggest fish, a 2-pound, 1-ounce bass, was weighed in by Jim Helvig.
