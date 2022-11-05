Have you ever thought how perfect some things are timed in our natural world? Things like dawn, dusk, the incoming and outgoing tides or rutting period for bucks?
Here in Indiana we also have a wildlife spectacle orchestrated by Mother Nature, except the encounter is not so brief.
Each year from mid-October through mid-December a unique wildlife scene takes place in our own backyard. That’s when thousands of Eastern sandhill cranes take over wetland areas at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area. The property has went to great lengths providing suitable viewing areas for this annual event.
A flock of sandhill cranes is one of the most amazing natural spectacles that you can observe in North America. Half a million of these gorgeous birds migrate annually from nesting areas in the north to wintering grounds in the south. Indiana lies on these crane’s fall migration routes, as the large group of birds circle between breeding sites in Wisconsin and Michigan and the warm marshes of Georgia and Florida.
Northwest Indiana lies in between those two destinations.
“The birds are coming from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada,” said J-P property manager, Nick Echterling. “We have the perfect habitat and often times migrating cranes may spend several weeks here, which is why we build such huge numbers.”
Standing nearly 4 feet tall on slender legs, these birds sport a red forehead, white cheeks and long dark pointed bill. Their wingspans push 7 feet, making them one of the nation’s largest bird species.
One of the birds most striking and peculiar behaviors is the dance they perform. The humorous sequence begins with the bird bowing low then jumping into the air before settling back on the ground, sometimes throwing leaves and small twigs over its shoulder. This routine is amusing, especially when they decide to perform this dance with their own shadow. Scientists believe this is a way to create new friendships or possibly reaffirming existing ones.
The Jasper-Pulaski FWA is located in a region once famous for the vast Kankakee Marsh. These wetlands consisted of more than one million acres of reeds, ponds and bogs. In the 19th and early 20th century, the marsh was drained to make way for agriculture. Today, only several thousand acres remain.
Revenues used in land acquisition, development, operation and maintenance of Jasper-Pulaski, as well as other fish and wildlife areas, are derived from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. Many permits and licenses are considered a “pay-to-play” proposition. Yet because of sportsmen and women everyone gets to play on properties purchased through these funds. Operating capital is also provided from the federal Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson programs that generate funds from taxes levied on hunting and fishing equipment. This is just another example where Indiana hunters and anglers are proud to provide public properties, like Jasper-Pulaski, for the enjoyment of all people.
Information, including daily migration numbers, are updated weekly and can be found online or by contacting Jasper-Pulaski FWA at 219-843-4841.
TOURNEY RESULTS
Members of the City of Firsts Bassmasters concluded their season with a tournament staged on Lake Shafer. The team of Calvin Fitch and Cody Oliver swept the event taking first place and “big bass” honors with five bass totaling 9.05 pounds. Their largest tipped the scales at 3.03 pounds. Second place went to Chris Bledsoe and Arnold Payne with five fish weighing 7 pounds. Tyler and Nick Peters rounded out third place with three bass totaling 5.01 pounds.
