“Bulls” are a term of endearment given to the biggest of big bluegills. If you are one who likes to target these hard-fighting, tasty panfish, June is the best month to go after them.
Pugnacious, pug-faced bluegills are likely to be 8- to 10-year-old fish, at least in our northern climes. Given our shorter growing season, it takes a considerable amount of time for a bluegill to reach 9 or 10 inches in length. By the way, a 10-inch bluegill is a slab in an angler’s book.
Now is the time when bull bluegills can be the easiest to catch. They don’t get big by being dumb. Everything loves to eat bluegills. They have spent their entire life avoiding bass, herons, otters and other anglers. But during the month of June, they have procreation on their mind more than survival.
Late spring is the best time of the year to clean up on the big gills. The hulks leave the security of deeper water to invade the shallows to spawn. The jumbo males will set up housekeeping long before their female counterparts.
Males will fan out saucer-shaped beds then strut their Sunday best to attract a prospective mate. Although bluegills can spawn several times throughout the summer, the initial spawn usually provides the best action.
Every year about this time a debate resurfaces among anglers who target our state’s most tasty panfish. There are two sides of the fence regarding whether or not it is ethical to pull large numbers of bluegills off their beds. Answers vary depending who you ask.
How many is a fair number to keep? Should you take home just the males or females or does it really matter?
Robert Ward spends the majority of the warm weather months fishing for the popular sunfish. During the spawning cycle, he will not fish one lake or pond more than a couple times.
“I do not want to ruin the fishery,” he explains. “Bluegills can be very vulnerable and I want to protect it for the future.”
Currently, Indiana does not have a bag limit on bluegills. Ward is one of many pushing the DNR to establish a limit.
“Look at all the other states that have placed bag limits on them,” he added.
Then several weeks ago, I received an e-mail regarding my opinion on fishing beds. It seems two guys from the Kokomo area spent several days fishing the numerous public strip pits in southern Indiana.
“We found one pit loaded with spawning fish and were catching them on every cast,” it read. The person went on to explain they looked up to see a game warden coming towards them. The officer explained to them that although not illegal, he felt it was cheating and thought they should release some of their catch.
The majority of anglers, as well as fisheries biologists, believe there is nothing wrong with plucking a stringer full of bluegills off their spawning beds. Why? Because these fish are the most prolific game fish in Indiana. Each spring they build thousands of nests and some may even spawn multiple times a year producing millions of eggs. Some bedding areas resemble the moon’s surface with hundreds of saucer shaped craters covering sandy underwater flats.
But the argument continues. Some anglers hold on to the thought that when bed fishing, it is better to keep only the males while releasing the females since they are the egg layers. Others believe it is actually the males that guard the nests from would be predators and the majority of fish you keep should be females.
In case you are wondering, you can tell the difference between sexes by coloration. As in most fish and wildlife species, the male is more attractive, sporting brighter coloration. With bluegills, the males have a bright orange patch on their throat. Females are not as colorful. Sorry, ladies.
Avid anglers are adamant that fishing beds can hurt bluegill quality in small lakes, pits and ponds. They also believe anglers should be conservative with the numbers they keep. This I agree with.
Retired Indiana fisheries biologist Jed Pearson says there is no biological reason for anglers to worry about taking males over females. More importantly, he says bluegills lay thousands of eggs creating far more fish than most lakes can handle. In other words, he reinforces what many anglers think — you cannot totally fish out bluegills. Although that may be true, what you can do by over harvesting is greatly diminish keeper size fish.
Many states do indeed have a bag limit on bluegills, usually around 25. Although Indiana does have a bag limit on redear sunfish, we do not on bluegill. However our DNR is considering it.
“Although instituting a bag limit may not be the golden ticket, it would help re-distribute the size range,” said Pearson. It would also help reduce those who fish every day and hog fish by keeping large numbers.
I could never understand why some people keep literally hundreds of fish. After all, who would want to spend hours at the cleaning table after a long day on the water?
So for now, is it right to pluck hundreds of fish off their beds? How many is a fair number to keep? I guess only you can be the judge.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• The father-and-son team of Sam and Chance Taskey took top honors at Monday’s Memorial Day bass tourney held on Kokomo Reservoir with five largemouth bass totaling 10.55 pounds. Ethan Miller and Adam Blankenberger raked in second with five fish weighing 10.55 pounds. Doug Pence rounded out third place, also taking the tourney’s biggest fish, with four bass totaling 10.27 pounds with his largest tipping the scales at 4.91
• Wayne Eades and Paul Crow swept Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with five fish weighing 8.42 pounds. A largemouth topping out at 2.28 pounds also gave them the tourney’s “biggest fish” trophy. Bill Luster and Jim Helvig brought in second with one fish weighing 2.04 pounds.
