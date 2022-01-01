The past year has been one of challenging times. Work was disrupted and families postponed or altered holiday gatherings. The pandemic sure changed many aspects of our lives in one way or another.
Just when it seemed we had turned the corner, another variant drops in. But we are resilient. Michael Jordan once said when asked about his overwhelming success, “obstacles do not have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb over it, go through it or work around it.”
So no matter what happens, as the door swings open to a brand new year make a concerted effort to do something enjoyable and let the outdoors be a part of it. Although I focus on the pastimes of hunting and fishing, because they happen to be the fabric of my own personal life, any activity taking place outside of four walls is beneficial to us physically and emotionally. And any of them only take two steps to enjoy. The first begins with your right foot and the second with your left.
So with the start of 2022, I want to wish readers of this column and everyone else a happy New Year.
FEES INCREASE
By now I’m sure you have heard. For the first time since 2006, Indiana’s DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) has increased fees for hunting, fishing and trapping licenses.
Unfortunately, some have broken out their crying towel. But let’s be honest. The DNR, managers of our state’s fish and wildlife resources, needs the extra funding. What else has not seen a price jump after 16 years?
Although the overwhelming majority support the increase, I do think the DNR could have done a better job informing the public, instead of springing it on everyone after the fact. Letting us know in advance would give even those wiping tears off their cheeks nothing to complain about.
The increases will be applied to personal licenses starting with the 2022-2023 year (April 1, 2022–March 31, 2023) that will go on sale in January. The fee increase does not affect licenses for the remainder of the 2021-2022 license year (April 1, 2021–March 31, 2022), even if those licenses are purchased after Jan. 1.
The new fees allow DFW to maintain core programs including habitat restoration, maintenance of public lands, scientific research and education, and expansion of other services to manage Indiana’s fish and wildlife for everyone to enjoy.
Funds will also go to the DNR Division of Law Enforcement to ensure it is equipped to provide public safety and enforce the laws governing natural resources.
The new license prices were determined by comparing license fees among other Midwestern states and balancing the rising costs of resource management.
The Division of Fish & Wildlife is funded by a combination of state and federal funding. On the state side, our largest source of revenue is the sale of hunting, fishing and trapping licenses. Much of this money is applied as match, or a required contribution, to receive federal funds from the Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration program. This program is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is funded by excise taxes paid by manufacturers and importers of hunting, fishing, and shooting equipment as well as on some boats and boat fuel.
Together, state and federal funding sources allow the DFW to conduct a variety of work including fish and wildlife research, habitat restoration, maintenance of fish & wildlife areas and public access sites, hunter and angler education, technical assistance to private landowners, and much more. In essence, the best way to support conservation efforts in Indiana is by purchasing a license, or donating to the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.