Our much-awaited spring season is cherished by many and with good reason. That’s because the door swings open for many enjoyable outdoor opportunities. This is the special time of year. We get a welcome escape from the four walls that almost held us hostage just a few months back.
Our beautiful spring season provides many opportunities – be it fishing, hiking, bird watching, searching for Indian artifacts, delicious morels or just taking in the splendor of our natural environment coming alive with new birth.
Spring also ushers in our state’s wild turkey hunting season. The special youth-only season takes place this weekend with the regular season held from April 26 to May 14. IDNR turkey specialist Steve Backs expects more than 20 percent of hunters will see success during this year’s spring
We’ve come a long way from the 62 hunters who took part in Indiana’s first wild turkey hunting season back in 1970. Last year over 80,000 sportsmen and women took to woodlots in search of our state’s premier game bird and this year may be even higher.
Because of the huge number of people who will take advantage of the numerous spring time outdoor offerings, safety becomes paramount. Unlike our fall and winter seasons when the majority of those enjoying our natural consumptive resources are hunters, it’s a bit different during spring. Hunters need to recognize they may not be alone in the woods, even when on remote private property.
According to the National Safety Council, hunting is a relatively safe activity, resulting in fewer injuries per 100,000 participants than other activities like cycling, golf, tennis and yes, wait for it ... even bowling. However, as with any activity, you must always use good judgment and take full responsibility for your actions.
I am always reminded of one particular incident recalled by Robert Parson while turkey hunting a private Cass County farm. “I had just gone through a series of yelps on my slate call when I heard rustling in the dry leaves,” he explained. “Pretty soon I caught a glimpse of red coming my way on the other side of some brush.”
For those who don’t know, red and blue are the prominent colors of a male turkey’s head during the spring breeding season. Parson’s heart began to race as he slowly shifted into position at the same time shouldering his Mossberg 12-guage in hopes of taking his first Indiana long beard. After several anxious minutes an elderly gentleman stepped into view. The man was hunting morels and had accidentally strayed off the property he had permission to access. The colors Parson saw was a decorative red bandana the man had tied around his special mushroom hunting stick. Because of proper hunter ethics and firearm safety a serious incident was avoided.
Hoosier sportsmen and women have much to be proud of. In Indiana, hunting accidents are extremely rare. One is too many. However, each year national statistics show the highest number of hunting accidents occur during turkey hunting season. There are several reasons. Turkey hunters sport complete camouflage to escape the keen eyesight of a wary boss gobbler. The uses of calls in some cases have been known to lure in other hunters as well. In spite of our state’s sterling record, as far as spring hunting accidents go, hunters should in no way rest on our laurels.
In an effort to maintain our proud tradition of safe hunting, here are a few rules to keep in mind when afield this spring.
The use of turkey fans have gained in popularity over the past several years and for God’s sake never use them in the woods, unless you’re asking to get shot. If you decide to try one, use only in open areas. In fact, professional turkey hunter Carl Drake, Hunter Specialties pro-staffer, summed it up when we discussed their use just last weekend. “I am confident in my calling and decoy placement that I will not use a fan. It’s just asking for trouble,” he mentioned.
Never assume you are alone in the woods, even if you are the only one with permission to be on private property. Also assume every sound you hear is caused by another person until every sense positively tells you otherwise.
Set up to call in fairly open areas with your back against a tree that is wider than your shoulders. Listen for changes in the woods. Bluejays and chipmunks make a lot of noise when an intruder enters their area. Songbirds will stop singing. The intruder could be another person.
In the event you would encounter another hunter in the woods, never wave, use a turkey call or stand-up. Instead, verbally call out or whistle to alert them of your presence. Never ever, shoot at sound or movement. Ever!
Respect the rights of non-hunters just as they should respect the rights of us who do hunt. Although not a safety concern, always give thanks to the landowner if you are hunting private property.
Remember, our wild turkey season coincides with the same time Hoosier woodlots are filled with those searching for springs short lived delicacy – wild morels. And who can blame them! By keeping safety measures in mind our Hoosier state will remain one of the safest in the nation.
