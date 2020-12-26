Up until recently we have had it pretty good as far as cold weather goes. But we all knew it would be only a matter of time before winter weather laid down its hand.
Unfortunately, some will den up and remain indoors until the sun’s warm rays blanket our state again. That’s too bad because winter can be one of our most beautiful seasons with many outdoor activities to enjoy. But how can you enjoy something when you’re freezing. I have always said there is no such thing as bad weather – only bad clothing.
Many fun activities like hunting deer, migratory waterfowl and predators require us to sit still for long periods of time. Ice fishing is another that can take us to windswept lakes and ponds when temps hit single digits or lower.
Staying warm, even in the most inclement climates isn’t that hard when done properly. It all starts with proper layering, which includes a base layer, insulating layer and outer protection.
Your cold weather base layer lies against your skin and is primarily meant to provide the first layer of defense and most importantly, deal with moisture removal. Ditch anything made of cotton. It provides little if any warmth and does nothing in terms of dissipating moisture.
Staying warm and active means occasionally sweating, and sweating is bad if your clothing doesn’t allow it to move out and away from your skin. Water on the skin in cold weather can turn deadly as it can lead to rapid heat loss, so ensure you use an inner layer that pulls sweat away from the body. This is called “wicking” and is key to staying comfortable. Start with a base layer of polypropylene or other type of polyester material with a thickness rating for the outside conditions.
Next comes the insulation. Although traditional down is light and lofty it loses its qualities when wet and trying to dry down can be a challenge at times. Wool is another long-time insulator and provides some degree of warmth even when wet. Although great for socks, when paired with polypropylene liners as an outer layer it can become heavy and bulky. Modern fabrics containing Thinsulate, PrimaLoft and Polartec are much better bets. These products are breathable and dry much faster than down or wool.
Now is time for the outer or protective layer as I call it. There is a difference between water resistant and waterproof. Many synthetics may repel water but a waterproof, breathable outer covering makes a huge difference. For years the leader has been Gore-Tex and clothing made with it are fairly reasonable in price. Make sure your outer shell has a hood which can do wonders turning back inclement weather.
Always pay particular attention to the head and neck area. Almost no one would venture out without a quality hat but also add in a neck gaitor or facemask for additional comfort.
When the bottom falls out of the temps leave the leather boots at home. Pac boots with a removable wool or synthetic liner provides much better protection from the frozen ground.
Making the most out of life is taking the time to enjoy the four seasons and the varied outdoor opportunities they provide. Cold weather should not mean staying indoors. Quality clothing can be purchased at budget prices. So just because we have our first taste of winter weather, take control and make the best of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.