There was no better cure-all for at what times seems like a disgruntled world. That’s what happens when you put together 145 children, 70 caring, adult boat captains and a reservoir full of fish.
The stage was set for the 38th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic graduation tourney held last Saturday on the Kokomo Reservoir.
Instead of Pomp and Circumstance, the sounds heard were heartfelt laughter and the sweet music of outboard motors as they came to life with the touch of a key.
The graduation tourney is the culmination of two weeks worth of classes covering literally almost every aspect of fishing. It was the time to put newfound knowledge to the test. And that they did. After the three-hour tourney, the kids between the ages of 6-15 brought in 542 assorted fish weighing 217 pounds. From small bluegills to behemoth carp, everything was released back into the waters. Of course, that was after students held and even kissed some of the fish.
The clinic is only made possible by the huge amount of sponsors, contributors, instructors and volunteers who believe in helping pass on the tradition of fishing. Enough cannot be said about the 70 boat captains who make the graduation possible. It is a true showing of “community.”
Technically, the tournament is a contest, but in a loose sense. There is no arguing, getting upset and no irate parents. For example, one young student asked another if he’d caught any fish. When he answered “no” the other said “here, you can take some of mine.”
The tourney is broken down into three age groups with divisions for most weight and most fish.
In the 6-8 age group, most weight category, James Hicks took the top place with several carp dropping the scales at 13.04 pounds. He was led to success by boat captain Benny Wisher. Katie Imbierowicz took most fish with 24 bluegills. Her boat captains were Dustin and Tara Gibson.
Alessandra Ash brought in the most weight in the 9-11 age group with fish weighing 16.48 pounds. Hink Hinkle served as her boat captain. Grayson Foust had the most fish with 19. He was guided to success by Glenn Gamblin.
In the 12-15 category it was Brandon Riggs taking first place in the most weight category with bluegills and a catfish topping out at 5.39 pounds. Naturally he couldn’t have been more happy with his boat captain Kris Workman. In the most fish division Dasia Dyer, with 23, was guided to the winner’s bracket by her boat captain Jeff Bookwalter.
Following the long, professionally styled weigh in, completed by Jeff and Teri Rude of the Hoosier Open tournament series, everyone in attendance was treated to a huge picnic. Since the beginning in 1984, Coca-Cola Bottling has provided all the drinks. Frank Simpson was kept busy cooking over a thousand sandwiches, consisting of hamburgers, hot dogs and pulled pork. With the huge number of people, the Kokomo Kiwanis staffed the two long food lines making sure everyone was served in short order.
Major sponsors for this year’s program included City of Kokomo, Soremouth Tackle, First Farmers Bank and Trust, Indiana American Water, SRS, Hinkle Construction, Bill and Marty Menges, Coca-Cola Bottling, Martin Wrecker, Adams Auto Group, UAW Local 685, Goodfellows, Kokomo Area Lions Club, Lucas Home Furnishings, Expressions, and Hydration Station.
To list every individual, group and business, who in reality make the Kids Clinic possible, would be futile. There are far too many to mention and not enough space on this page. But everyone deserves a special thanks for making their investment into our No. 1 natural resource — kids!
