Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.