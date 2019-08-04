One by one, people began gathering in the pre-dawn darkness to begin transforming a rural park, nestled on the banks of an area lake, to the site for one of the largest tournaments that takes place in Indiana.
In a few short hours it would become a special day for 135 children. Instead of monetary rewards these participants would take home lifelong memories. More than 170 volunteers would see to it.
The event was the 36th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic graduation tournament and it would take place on our local 463-acre lake we call Kokomo Reservoir.
The tourney is the culmination of two weeks worth of classes where students would put their newfound knowledge to the test. They were armed with fishing poles and tackle boxes rather than paper and pencil. They wore bright colored shirts provided by First Farmers Bank, instead of caps and gowns. Popular music from local radio station WWKI played in the background instead of Pomp-and-Circumstance.
The one-of-a-kind event is made possible by many local sponsors and a cohesive group of volunteers, literally hundreds of them. Like teeth on a gear, everyone serves an important purpose and even more important is they all share the same passion of helping make a positive impact on children, sometimes a rare commodity in today’s society.
To date the clinic has produced more than 4,400 graduates and after last weekend's graduation tournament, another 135 were added to that list.
Witnessing this unique event can be a perfect cure-all for what at times seems like a disgruntled world — innocent eyes, faces and smiles that would melt mountains of solid rock.
It’s breathtaking to watch as 70 unselfish boat captains pull away from the soft banks with their precious cargo. Everyone agreed with a comment made by one of the parents, “They will remember this day whether they catch a fish or not.” It’s hard to imagine the lifelong memories made in that one special morning.
Even though the tournament is indeed a competition, there is no mention of that famous three-letter word that has started fights, waged wars and ruined friendships — win!
The fish that call the Kokomo Reservoir home were no match for this year’s students. As boats began pulling into the weigh-in site after the three-hour tourney it became quickly evident this was a special year. Whoops and hollers drowned out the sound of idling outboards, as kids began unloading their catch of nearly every species of fish that call our local lake home.
“I just can‘t believe this” said Pam Carter, as she watched every make and model of fishing boat return to the park. Kids strained to hold bags full of fish as they made their way to the weigh-in line. In total, this year’s new crop of graduates came together to catch 542 catfish, bluegills, bass, carp and crappie — and one turtle — totaling almost 200 pounds.
After the lengthy, professional styled weigh-in, provided by Jeff and Terri Rude of the Hoosier Open tournament series, it was Zara Kendall who took first place in the 6-8 age group. She carried two fish to the scales weighing an impressive 9.90 pounds and also had the tourney’s biggest fish with a carp dropping the scales at nearly 8 pounds. She was guided to success by boat captain and grandfather Ty Kendall.
When asked where she caught it, “in the mouth!” was all she replied. A fishing secrecy class is not provided in the clinic, it is something they automatically learn on their own.
In the 9-11 age group it was Ben Arnold claiming first place, thanks to his boat captain Benny Wisher. His three fish weighed 9.94 pounds.
The winner in the 12-15 age bracket was Kelsie Avery with 15 assorted fish totaling just under 7 pounds. She was led to success by boat captain Kris Workman. It was bittersweet for Workman as his late father, Ron, served as a boat captain in previous years.
Words can not describe the dedication possessed by the throng of volunteers who actually are the ones responsible for making this type of event possible.
“I look forward to this all year long,” boat captain Robbie Lamb said.
That’s not to mention men like Jerry Gamblin who drives more than 1,000 miles each July from his home in Welaka, Florida, to serve as a boat captain. “I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he said, prior to the tourney’s 8 a.m. start time. The same goes for Bart Alexander who travels from Missouri and Dave Allen who came from Minnesota.
To recognize all those who play an integral part in making the clinic a reality would be futile; the list is far too long. Lack of everyone’s proper recognition is something that pains me every year. These types of people do not do this for praise, glory or recognition. They do it because of what’s in their heart. They do it for the kids. They do it because that’s just the type of people they are. People that make our community one of the best places to live.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• Scott Carpenter and Eric Neuhauser won Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney, sponsored by Cardwell Built Construction and Roby’s Bullseye Outdoors. The winners carried in the self-imposed limit of five largemouth bass totaling 11.90 pounds. Carl Beutler and Cody Nagy reeled in second place with five largemouth weighing 11.57 pounds. Third place went to Henry Cavazos and Wayne Eads with five fish dropping the scales at 10.19 pounds. A largemouth bass weighing 4.99 pounds gave Matt Krieg the tourney’s honor for biggest bass.
• The top three places were determined by a mere few ounces at Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, staged on Mississinewa Reservoir. First place and honors for big bass went to Bob Taylor and Jim Helvig with one fish tipping the scales at 1 pound, 5 ounces. Wayne Eads and Paul Crow nabbed second with one bass tipping the scales at 1 pound, 4 ounces. Third place went to Larrell Norris with one bass topping out at 1 pound, 2 ounces.
