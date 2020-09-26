It happens every hunting season and this year was no exception.
Invariably someone forgets one of the most important tools while in the field, or everyday use for that matter. After a successful early season goose hunt several of us prepared to clean the birds.
“Oh man, I forgot my knife,” said Shawn Stevens, after re-checking his pockets and gear bag.
Needless to say, he wasn’t immune from my chastising comments, especially since Stevens is an experienced and accomplished outdoorsman.
“All hunters should always carry a knife!” I said abruptly, before continuing with a tirade of sharp criticisms.
“Thank God it’s you and not me this time,” my son Joseph said with a sigh of relief. “I’ve never forgot one since!” he added.
Still my admonishment did not subside. I guess I call it tough love.
Growing up in the outdoors, or any where for that matter, without owning a personal sporting knife is like trying to play baseball without a glove. They are more than likely the most important tool ever created.
As a young schoolboy with a penchant for the outdoors I will never forget my weekly stops by Handy Hardware and staring at the many knives displayed in the glass and wooden case.
“I’ll take that one,” I remember telling store owner Roger McCarter, pointing to an Old Timer, fixed-blade hunting knife.
“Does your dad know you want to buy this?” McCarter asked.
“He won’t mind,” I answered.
What I later found out was that McCarter had slipped into his office and called my dad. Even back then it was hard to get anything over on your parents.
Walking home with that new blade, I whittled on anything I could find. That knife skinned a lot of rabbits, squirrels and even removed the hide off the first buck I shot as a teenager. Since that time, very few days have passed where some type of knife couldn’t be found in my pocket. They are not only useful in the outdoors, but in every day duties as well. Whether skinning game, opening letters or cutting tags off new clothes, a personal knife is a well-trusted friend.
In 1980 I was honored when a college friend asked me to stand up with him during his wedding. As a gift to his groomsmen, he presented us with small Swiss Army knives. That little unit barely stretched 2 inches long and contained a tiny blade, nail file, scissors, toothpick and tweezers. I considered it more of a novelty than functional tool. I soon found myself using it, not only during the day of the wedding, but almost every day after.
Since those early years I have learned a lot about cutlery. The first thing I found is there is no shape or size designed for everything. There are useful blades for every occasion, knives for hunting, knives for fishing and knives for everyday use. Even when attending black-tie affairs, I can guarantee there will be a “gentleman’s” knife tucked somewhere in one of the fancy pockets and it will more than likely be that little Swiss Army.
Great blades can be had at a reasonable price, say anywhere from $20-$100. I think companies like Buck, Gerber, Schrade and Camillus make some of the finest at reasonable prices.
When choosing a knife for yourself or as a gift, first determine what the knife will be used for. If it will be one carried daily, it is hard to beat a small, thin folding model that fits comfortable in the pocket.
If the blade will be used for hunting purposes, then you have a decision to make. Will it be a fixed blade or folder? There are arguments for both. Although folders are common, they are weaker by design. Sure, they can accomplish most tasks and pack up nicely, but a fixed blade is more trustworthy and less likely to fail under extreme pressure. Modern manufacturing processes and designs have made folders stronger than ever, yet a quality fixed blade is nearly indestructible.
Don’t get too caught up on the drop-point versus clip-point blade design. A drop point is the perfect shape to handle various butchering tasks like cutting, skinning and carving. Many people prefer the aesthetic value of the more traditional design which the clip point offers. The truth is both will serve general purpose uses well.
When it comes to choosing a quality blade, leave the machoism at home. A knife in the 3-inch range can accomplish almost every task with ease. Having a Bowie style knife slapping your thigh will leave an impression alright, but I’m not sure it will be the right impression.
Now, in case you are thinking about getting a child their first knife, how old is old enough? Some may consider this wrong, but on several occasions I used a file to grind the edge of inexpensive pocketknives to the sharpness of a butter scoop before presenting them to my sons at the ripe age of 7. I let them putter around outdoors with it at will. That sparked many early conversations about knife safety and care and it has paid off now that they are adults.
A word of caution, times have changed since my childhood, so do not let them take it to school to show their friends. It can result in an embarrassing situation.
Knives of all types and styles also make wonderful gifts that can last a lifetime. Whether the beginning of hunting season, birthday, anniversary or other, a good knife will cause you to be remembered every time it is used, which will be often. But they serve no purpose if you don’t have it.
It was a few days later when our group came together for another waterfowl hunt. After decoys were set and the blind brushed in I couldn’t resist.
“Shawn, I have to ask you something,” I mentioned casually.
Here was his quick response, “I have been waiting all afternoon for you to ask.” Reaching into his pocket he pulled out his well-used hunting knife. “I won’t forget it again,” he added emphatically.
So, if we would ever have a chance to share a hunt together do us both a favor. If by chance you forget to carry a knife, please don’t let me know.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• A contingent of City of Firsts Bassmasters traveled to famed Lake St. Clair where the local club conducted a two-day tournament. After the lengthy weigh-in it was the team of Jamie Petrowski and Tyler Gross coming away with the win after weighing in 10 fish totaling 28.05 pounds of fish. Second place went to Joseph Allen and Raymond Franks with a two-day catch of nine bass with a weight of 24.03 pounds.
Allen took home the tourney’s biggest bass honor with a bass tipping the scales at 4.10 pounds. Cody Oliver and Jimmy Rezo rounded out third place with three fish dropping the scales at 7.12 pounds.
• Tony Long won Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with three largemouth bass totaling 4 pounds, 15 ounces. He also took home the tourney’s “big bass” award with a fish tipping the scales at 1 pound, 15 ounces. Second place went to Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder with two fish weighing 2 pounds, 11 ounces. Keith Milburn and Ed Lyke rounded out third place with one fish topping out at 1 pound, 14 ounces.
