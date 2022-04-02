Our natural resources are one of everyone’s greatest assets. We are fortunate to have the Wildcat Creek and its offspring the Kokomo Reservoir, located close by and available to everyone.
Since the early 1980s our reservoir has been the recipient of several fish stockings, including a short-lived introduction of tiger muskies, a hybrid cross between muskie and northern pike. The reservoir has received and continues to get an annual stocking of walleye. In the past, these stockings were completed with little input from anglers or others with an interest in the area impoundment.
This time was different. A public meeting was held last week by Department of Natural Resources personnel seeking input and comments from area anglers. The subject was a detailed description of the most recent fish survey as well as a proposal to introduce muskie in the local lake. The meeting was well attended with anglers of all interests joining in the conversations.
Fisheries biologist Tyler DeLauder did a great job presenting current conditions and fish populations. The reservoir is roughly 484 acres. Basically a shallow lake, there is one location where depth drops to 25 feet.
DeLauder went on to explain the Division of Fish and Wildlife originally began a walleye program in the 1980s to add diversity to fishing opportunities. Since 1989, over 700,000 fingerlings have been released in the reservoir. Since natural reproduction is very limited, the stocking continues every summer.
The DNR has survey records dating back to 1964. DeLauder went on to explain the latest survey results completed in 2019. Overall, 741 fish were collected representing 17 different species. It was interesting to note that all previous surveys showed the top two highest numbers of fish collected were gizzard shad and common carp. But that has seen a change. For the first time, the 2019 survey showed the highest number of fish collected were bluegills. Gizzard shad were second with green sunfish and largemouth bass rounding out the top four. Common carp placed eighth.
The study supported evidence that sportfish hold a strong population in our local lake. “The abundance of largemouth bass, channel catfish and crappie are providing anglers with quality fishing opportunities,” DeLauder explained.
Several anglers expressed concern about the lack of vegetation and structure in the reservoir, although the biologist didn’t seem to think it was an issue. However, because of the recent meeting, plans are now in the works to add various types of fish-attracting structures in the lake. The work will completed by members of our fishing community under the guidance of fisheries staff.
Now a proposal by the Indiana Muskie Chapter is on the table in reference to bringing in full-strain muskie. The group has offered to foot the bill, to the tune of nine thousand dollars, paying for the fish. This will be completed under the DNR’s guidance and oversight.
The Kokomo Reservoir was selected because of it’s location in the center of the state. Biologists also believe it will add another viable fishing opportunity for anglers who ply its waters. “Introduction of muskies should not have any negative effect,” said DeLauder, “it should only help.”
It is important to mention that although the previous stocking of tiger muskies did not fare well, it was recommended to be tried again. But this time using full strain fish of a larger size. “The fish we want to purchase will be between 12-14 inches in length,” said Scott Law, president of Indiana Muskie Chapter 49. DeLauder also explained fish released in original stockings were raised on food pellets. “These fish will be larger and finished on live minnows,” he explained. “Plus pure bred fish have much better survival rates.”
Some concern was raised about the possibility of muskies eating large numbers of walleye and other game fish. “Sure, they may eat a few but they will not have much of an impact,” DeLauder explained. He went on to describe how many lakes where muskies have been introduced actually saw a slight increase in the numbers and size of gamefish. The biologist also mentioned the DNR will continue with their annual walleye stocking. “We have no plans to discontinue,” he stated.
He went on to explain the collaboration between the Muskie Chapter and the DNR should benefit everyone who uses the reservoir. If the proposal goes through, and it looks like it will, they plan on putting roughly 484 young muskies in the lake. “As far as numbers go,” explained DeLauder, “we like to stock approximately one fish per acre of water.”
The biologist knows that some fish may go over the dam during high water events and end up in the Wildcat Creek. “That’s to be expected,” he said. They plan on releasing the fish in the upper reaches of the reservoir.
Thanks go to DeLauder and other members of the Division of Fish and Wildlife for hosting the public meeting. Area fishermen are a passionate group and provide thoughts and insight that will only benefit the local reservoir and all who fish it.
