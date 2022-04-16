Several weeks back, onlookers gathered early in the morning at the small boat ramp located just west of Greentown.
The group was made up of passionate fishermen and others interested in what was about to take place. Scott Law, president of Indiana Muskie Chapter was also there.
They were waiting on a tanker truck from Gollens Fish farm. The truck was transporting 483 full strain spotted muskies who would soon call our reservoir home.
The process of this inaugural introduction of the new fish species into our local lake was done correctly — with input from our area’s knowledgeable anglers.
A public meeting was held by DNR fisheries biologist Tyler DeLauder, in March at the Kokomo Howard County Public Library, South Branch. He did a good job detailing past fish surveys undertaken on our local reservoir. It is important to note that in all past surveys, gizzard shad and carp were the predominate species. The most recent survey, completed in 2019, showed the most common fish swimming in the lake were bluegill. Shad did rank second with carp ranking eighth.
DeLauder also talked about the stocking of walleye, which began in the early 1990s and continues to this day. “We have no plans to stop stocking walleyes,” he added. To date the reservoir receives around 25,000 walleye fry annually. Since the beginning, more than 700,000 walleyes have been planted in the lake.
The biologist also went over the stocking of tiger muskies done in the mid ‘80s. These fish are a hybrid cross between a muskie and northern pike. These fish did not survive well due to several reasons. The hybrids ranged roughly 5 inches in length and were raised in hatcheries on food pellets.
“Although their success was limited,” DeLauder explained, “the biologist in charge at that time, recommended it be tried again.”
After his thorough explanation of the survey history, he then talked about the possibility of introducing muskie to reservoir waters. At first a few in attendance had some concerns. One of the biggest was the impact to other game fish. “Sure, a muskie can eat anything, but their preferred diet consists of soft ray fish which include carp, suckers and shad,” DeLauder mentioned.
Another concern was the lack of structure. Because of this meeting, plans are now being made by the DNR and local anglers to begin placing new structure in the local lake. This structure is hoped to be in the form of aquatic vegetation and hard structure. After listening to the facts most stood in support of the muskie introduction.
The new fish brought in were full strain, much larger, ranging 14 inches in length and were finished on live minnows instead of pellets. They were purchased by the Indiana Muskie Chapter at no cost to taxpayers.
“I think this is great,” said Zac Coffman, one of the anglers in attendance.
“What a great day,” added retired teacher and avid angler Rusty Welker. “We are witnessing history in the making.”
The plan is to bring in muskie for the next four years. Although capable of reproduction, their natural propagation will be limited. Waters suitable for reproduction needs to be clear.
“The waters of Kokomo Reservoir are a bit too turbid and contains too much silt,” said Law. “But that doesn’t mean we can’t have some good muskie fishing close to home.”
In Indiana, muskie must be 36 inches in length to be considered legal. It should take about three years for them to reach that length. They are top-level predators that can attain lengths exceeding 50 inches in length. Hooking one is the epitome of fishing excitement.
They say muskies are a fish of 10,000 casts. That may be true, but now area anglers won’t have to travel far to begin their quest for this sought after fish.
TOURNEY
Phil and Randy Reel swept the first Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney of the season. The father-and-son team took first with two largemouth bass totaling 5.61 pounds. A bass tipping the scales at 3.60 also gave them the tourney’s honor for biggest bass. Jerry Pickett along with his grandson Jade reeled in second place with one fish topping out at 3.07 pounds.
