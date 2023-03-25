I have always believed Howard County residents are fortunate to have a viable natural resource in our Wildcat Creek and its offspring, the Kokomo Reservoir. It provides everyone with a place to enjoy fishing opportunities, hiking or just sitting along the banks in quiet reflection as water laps against its shores.
Over the past year, our reservoir has been the recipient of some needed love spread in its waters thanks to the Department of Natural Resources, with help provided by Muskies Inc. and local anglers.
It all began last March with a public meeting regarding the stocking of muskies into our local waters. The meeting was well attended and comments made by anglers were taken seriously. It didn’t take long for the ball to get rolling.
It began last April with the stocking of 483 full strain spotted muskies, one of our nation’s premier gamefish. Another 484 muskies were released just last Tuesday.
During the meeting, concerns were expressed about the lack of fish habitat, primarily structure which provide cover and protection for small fry, enabling them to reach adulthood. It also helps concentrate fish making them easier to catch.
It’s fairly simple. Structure helps all fish. It begins with the attraction of zooplankton, which attract small fry and minnows. This in turn attracts larger fish.
Tyler DeLauder, our districts fisheries biologist took those comments to heart. It was only a few months later DeLauder and his staff planted spatterdock and water lily, aquatic plants known to do well in central Indiana lakes, as a type of beneficial natural structure. Hopefully these plants will spread, increasing fish populations such as crappie, bluegill and bass. But he wasn’t done yet.
Several weeks back, braving 20-degree weather DeLauder and his assistant returned to the Kokomo Reservoir. They spent several hours constructing 21 manufactured habitats called Mossbacks. They consist of PVC pipe with plastic wings somewhat resembling a small tree. Unlike some types of wood structure, such as Christmas trees or brush piles, which can decompose over time, the new artificial structures can last almost indefinitely. The locations of the newly placed structures can be found by going to https://indnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=86f8b47c759348d3a4e69bf7be88e740
Commonly used brush and small-wood attractors, although beneficial, have short lifespans. This is one reason why many companies now manufacture plastic varieties. These structures are far more durable than natural brush and more easily installed by state agencies or anglers lacking access to a habitat barge and other necessary equipment for placing, collecting or moving structure materials. Cost of these synthetic materials exceed the cost of natural materials, but these costs are counterbalanced by less frequent addition of the long-lasting synthetic types.
After the new structures were assembled, DeLauder and his assistant placed them in four different locations in the lake. “We took comments from last year’s meeting seriously,” said DeLauder. “There is no doubt the addition of muskies and the new structure will benefit the reservoir and those who fish it.”
Just recently, The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife and Division of Nature Preserves presented awards to employees who have provided outstanding contributions to conservation, mentoring, and teamwork during the previous year. DeLauder was one of the recipients.
Delauder received awards for his contribution to the 2022-2023 License Angler Survey, which was the largest-ever public input effort by the DFW fisheries program. The survey yielded data about angler concerns and fish consumption habits from nearly 17,000 licensed anglers.
