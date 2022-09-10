I have always believed good things happen when people calmly work together towards an established goal.
Early last spring a public meeting was held to discuss the stocking of full strain spotted muskie into our Kokomo Reservoir. The gathering was well attended by many of our area’s local fishermen.
A byproduct of the meeting was an in-depth discussion about the lack of suitable aquatic habitat in our local lake. Comments were not ignored. In late July, District 3 fisheries biologists joined forces with the DNR’s North Region Research Unit in an effort to establish emergent vegetation in the reservoir.
DNR staff started by planting spatterdock and water lily in two selected locations on the south side of the lake, between county roads 400 and 500 east. These two species of plants were chosen because of their tolerance to a wide range of water conditions.
After establishing the plants, temporary fencing was placed to protect them from vegetation-eating fish such as carp and mammals, such as muskrats, which like to dine on new growth. It was also used to make anglers aware of the new plantings.
Fishermen and biologists alike hope the new vegetation will take root, then begin spreading throughout the reservoir. DNR staff will begin returning to the sites periodically to document progress.
Aquatic plants are the primary form of suitable habitat for almost all game fish in Indiana lakes and reservoirs. This type of native vegetation not only provides physical structure but also sequesters nutrients, protects shorelines from erosion and helps stabilize lake sediments.
The project undertaken at the reservoir highlights one of the DNR’s first attempts to establish self-sustaining colonies of aquatic vegetation. It is being used as a test. If it works the DNR plans to undertake similar projects in other Indiana lakes.
Later this coming fall biologists will again team up with area anglers and volunteers in the placement of manufactured fish structure.
DOVE SEASON
Excitement ran high among many sportsmen and women as the door to Indiana’s dove season swung open on Sept. 1. The season runs until Oct. 16. Although the DNR offers areas to hunt though a draw system, many private lands offer good shooting as well. But before heading out make sure to have a general hunting license, Indiana game bird stamp and HIP validation number.
Hunting doves is one of the easiest seasons to enjoy. A shotgun, a bucket to carry your supplies and sit on and some camouflaged clothing is all that’s really required. Sure, you can go the total route and purchase decoys and blinds, but even those items aren’t really necessary.
Doves are seedeaters and love all types of grain. Sunflowers, corn and wheat fields all attract doves. Tomato and pickle fields are also hard to beat. The birds are bare ground feeders. Their legs are too small to scratch through leaf litter and too short to navigate dense undergrowth, this is why some of the best hunting takes place in open areas.
Whenever possible, include a child in your endeavors. Dove hunting can set the course for a lifetime of fun. The weather is pleasant, gear is minimal and bag limits are generous. Put a light kicking shotgun in their hands and you’ll have a partner (and memories) for many seasons to come.
Remember that hunting doves is not about success rates or bird to shell ratio. Think of it as an opportunity to spend time afield with family and friends. But even more important, consider it a 21-gun salute to the beginning of another glorious fall hunting season!
