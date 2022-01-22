I know there are some that find it hard to believe, but across the United States, including Indiana, many are drawn to the winter sport of ice fishing.
One of these people is Kokomo’s Dave Richards. For the past 50 years, when ice conditions became safe, he could be found plying the frozen surfaces of our area’s lakes and reservoirs.
In many cases, ice fishing requires a long packing list for a day out on the ice. And because you will likely be spending an extended amount of time out there in freezing cold temperatures, proper clothing is important, but the right ice shelter can make the biggest difference. There are dozens of makes and models to choose from. Finding the “right” fishing shelter can be a tad overwhelming.
Make no mistake. One thing all hard-water anglers hate is getting cold. Let’s face it, nothing is enjoyable if your freezing. They say “Necessity is the mother of invention,” so Richards took it farther than most by designing and building his own portable ice shanty.
An ice fishing shanty is a transportable, enclosable shelter that helps turn away the cold and biting winds, keeping anglers fairly comfortable even when conditions turn inhospitable. Small propane heaters and lanterns can provide external heat making the inside almost balmy. Another benefit is it provides anglers with a better view down the hole making them more effective.
Richards began building shanties around 1990. “The first one I made was constructed out of osb plywood,” he explained. “Although it worked OK, it was too heavy and awkward.”
In the beginning, it was trial and error.
“I was always making improvements,” he added, keeping what worked and throwing out what didn’t. “I actually have lost sleep constantly thinking about how to improve them and what materials and design would work best.”
After decades of tweaking his designs and construction, Richards has what he believes is one of the best on the market.
His custom shanties, which he has named the “Sled Shed,” starts with a heat formed, high-density, poly molded plastic tub. Small diameter steel tubing is custom shaped and attached to the tub.
“This creates a sturdy frame capable of withstanding strong winds and the abuse that shanties are known to take by serious ice anglers,” said Richards. “It can also be pulled by a snowmobile or four-wheeler without folding it up or taking it down like other shanties.”
Unlike some manufactured shelters, the outer shell is made of 600 denier polyester fabric instead of canvas. Richards custom sews this fabric himself. This comes naturally to him considering his father owned Richards Seat Coverings, a long-time business in Kokomo’s north end, where he has spent considerable time making boat covers and repairing all types of seats.
“The polyester fabric is windproof and much lighter than other fabrics,” Richards explained. “It’s also great at holding heat in because it has a much higher thread count.”
One thing many hardcore ice anglers try to watch is the weight of their equipment, especially when the location of your favorite spot may require a long walk. Richards Sled Shed tops out at only 39 pounds. The tub easily glides over snow, ice and bare ground.
“At age 63, I have no problem pulling it, even with all my equipment stashed inside,” said Richards.
To date, he has sold over a dozen of his ice fishing shanties. The cost is $399. Unlike ordering other manufactured shelters online, where you are not exactly sure what it’s like until it hits your doorstep, Richards welcomes anyone interested to contact him where they can look at his product in person. He can be reached at 765-419-8033. You can also check out Sled Sheds on Facebook.
