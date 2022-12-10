There’s no shortage of advice about finding the perfect boat name, and there’s no shortage of superstition out there too.
Some will tell you that you can’t name it this, or you can’t call it that, and that you shouldn’t venture out before you’ve put a name on it.
Although many smaller boats may not sport a name on its transom, for larger vessels on big waters it is a requirement. Although not superstitious, I do believe you wouldn’t want to jinx your vessel with names like Titanic or On the Rocks.
Unfortunately, recreational boating is coming to a close in much of the country. Each year in December, BoatUS looks back at the Top 10 boat names ordered in 2022 through its online boat graphics service. Let’s look at last season’s 10 most popular.
Andiamo: Meaning “let’s go” or “come on” in Italian, Andiamo remains in the No. 1 spot from last year’s list. It’s also a happy refrain heard from the person behind the helm as they put the throttle down and head to open waters.
Osprey: This year marked the premiere of Osprey, having never before made the top 10. In a unique twist, Osprey bumped last year’s No. 2 boat name, Social Distancing, completely off the list.
Serenity: The No. 3 name is so popular it has made the top 10 seven times since 2010, tying the record with Second Wind. Yep, you guessed it — both are popular with sailboat owners.
Encore: Also a newcomer to the top 10 this year, Encore may be the boat name of choice for an entertainer. Or, it could indicate the owner is already thinking about another boat.
Zephyr: Last appearing on the top 10 in 2010, sailors will welcome this reference to a gentle breeze back to the list
Second Wind: Is this boat named for a new chapter in life or achievement? A comeback? A new strength? We’ll never know for sure, but gosh is it perennially popular.
Adventure: A boat with this name is usually out of the slip every weekend, putting miles of water under the keel.
Knot on Call: This boat name serves as a notice that on-the-water time can’t be tampered with. Of unique importance, the owner of this boat can silence their cellphone ring in just under two seconds.
Shenanigans: Quit fooling around. Shenanigans are a part of every boating culture.
Grace: In its fourth appearance on the top 10 boat names list since 2010, Grace likely holds deep meaning for vessels with beautiful lines or for those that navigate with finesse. This is the one boat in the marina that also makes docking look easy.
Now for some of my favorites that made the list in previous years.
I always liked the fishing boat named Reel Busy. This just gets down to the basics and what they hope to do once leaving the marina.
Nauti Buoy: This is a common boat name as well as a popular play on words.
Tooned Out is a name painted on the back of a large pontoon. There is no doubt when the owner steps aboard that’s exactly what he plans to do.
There is an off-shore racer seen each summer roaring past the beaches in the Michigan City area. Blazoned on the sides is the name “Wild Child.” I believe it because he is always driving very fast trying to impress beachgoers.
But, my favorite has to be the sailboat aptly named “Breakin Wind.” It always makes me chuckle. The owner admits any time someone hails him on the marine radio asking, “Is that you Breakin Wind,” he always blames it on his wife.
WILDLIFE SPECTACLE
Well-known Kokomo resident Chuck McCoskey and his family were taking a drive through Howard County on their way home from enjoying an evening meal. On their journey home, they encountered several unique wildlife sightings. Here is his account.
“So, I recently turned the big 70 and thought there is very little I haven’t seen or heard in my lifetime. Well, that changed this past Sunday evening right after dusk in Western Howard County. I was on my way home from dinner with family. I was accompanied by my wife, Becky, son Matt and grandson Will. We are rounding a curve and what appears to be a ‘big ole’ white deer about 100 yards or so in the field. There were three or four brown deer around it which made it stand out even more so. We could not believe our eyes. We were all amazed to say the least, none of us have ever seen anything like it.
“I stopped and asked Becky and Matt try to get some pictures. They did the best they could to capture a shot with cell phone cams. I immediately think of calling my friend John Martino to verify it’s even possible to see an Albino deer. He confirmed, and I sent him a couple of pix. The ‘Moral’ of the story is just when you think you’ve seen it all, you haven’t. In less than a two-mile drive we saw 20 or more deer and four or five wild turkeys.
“Thank you, Mother Nature, we are so blessed. Oh yeah, and thanks John for verifying we aren’t crazy, though some might still argue that.”
