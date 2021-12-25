Over the past year or so, I have noticed a growing trend.
Just last week, on three separate occasions, friends have said, “appreciate you” before leaving. There was no “goodbye” or “see you later.” Instead, they just said, “appreciate you.” I have never really given it much thought until recently, but, to be honest, I like it.
There seems to be no finality with “appreciate you.” It also means the person appreciates something about you whether it’s your friendship, willingness to help or even just listening for a while.
I recently saw a quote by Voltaire that said, “Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.”
Let’s face it. The past year has put a strain on all of us in one way or another. It was a time when it became increasingly difficult to appreciate things.
This is where our outdoors stepped in. Whether in the field or on the water, I found myself always taking a minute or two just to appreciate our natural resources and our freedom to enjoy them at our leisure.
Think where we were just a year and a half back. More people were concerned they had hand sanitizer more than their wallet or purse. We wiped everything off touched by others. Our hands saw more soap and water than ever before. In some cases, people were even locked out of their place of employment and we gave up gatherings of friends and our own family.
Little diners where we’d stop for breakfast or maybe a hot sandwich at lunch were closed. It was a sad time. But we still had our hunting and fishing freedoms.
Now here we go again thanks to Omicron. Schedules will be readjusted as well as group sizes, venues and travel destinations. People are becoming angry, rightfully so. But we are all in this together and the least we can do is temper the tantrums.
Make no mistake, even our natural resources have been impacted. Fish stocking programs were delayed and the caretakers of our state’s fish and wildlife resources, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, had to deal with supply-chain delays and staffing shortages.
Speaking of appreciation, there was a bright side to COVID and its growing family of variants. It led more people to become engaged in outdoor opportunities, especially those of hunting and fishing.
A poll undertaken by the Recreation and Fishing Foundation found that as days of social distancing progressed, respondents believed it began taking a toll on their mental health and overall happiness. The vast majority of the 2,000 respondents said they felt a boost after spending some time outdoors, with 66% saying they are now doing more activities outdoors close to home.
So maybe since it is the holiday season and the start of a new year, it’s time to take a moment and be grateful for what we all have. But the next time you take in a morning sunrise, slide your boat in the water or take in a hunting trip, do me a favor. If you are of a religious persuasion maybe give a nod of thanks skyward or at the very least, take a moment to appreciate our hunting and fishing opportunities.
On behalf of my family and I, we want to wish each and every one a very Merry Christmas!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.