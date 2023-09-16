Adventure can be defined in many ways. For some, it can be as simple as a walk in a park. For others it can be spending time in remote wilderness areas miles from any type of human existence.
When I think of adventurers, my mind reflects back to two former Kokomo residents — the late Cecil Roberts and Jack Feightner.
I originally became acquainted with both men in 1973. Back then, I dreamed of hunting in the remote wilderness of Montana and Idaho. Unfortunately, I had no idea where to go or how to begin.
“Why don’t you go talk to Jack and Cecil,” my dad said. He knew both men and was well aware of their big-game hunting exploits.
Within a week I scheduled appointments to meet with both. At that time Roberts owned Moon Welding, a longtime Kokomo business still in existence today. Feightner owned a thriving excavation business. Even though both kept extremely busy, they cleared time from their hectic schedules to visit with a wayward teenager with aspirations of someday hunting big game.
It was through Feightner’s help and assistance that my father and I embarked on our first elk hunting trip in the remote wilderness of northern Montana.
I very much respected both men, in part because of their hunting experiences and knowledge, but mostly because of their humbleness, graciousness and respect for others. They were more than hunters, they were conservationists, always promoting and protecting the activity they loved.
But what I really respected was their spirit of adventure. From hunting polar bear and muskox from dog sleds in the Arctic Circle to floating desolate Alaskan rivers in search of moose and wolf, they did it all. Their game rooms resemble museums.
They didn’t just hunt, they immersed themselves in it. Feightner obtained his pilot’s license then purchased a small plane. He accomplished this so he could fly to Canada and Alaska on his many hunting trips. Just flying a small plane to these far off destinations would be an adventure all its own. A feat few attempt even today.
Over the past several years, another friend and consummate hunter, Paul Conner shared several historical insights. One in particular caught my eye. It was an obituary for one-time Kokomo resident Charles “Chic” Kleptz.
Kleptz was a 1958 graduate of Rose Hulman Institute of technology and one of the original founders of Ponderosa Steak House in Kokomo. He was a mechanical engineer by degree, but an inventor and tinkerer by practice. He started Kleptz Engineering Company.
In the early 1960s he obtained his pilot’s license and purchased a small Piper plane. He began flying to remote reaches of Alaska and British Columbia on multiple hunting trips. On several occasions, Feightner joined him.
“To fly a small single prop plane from Kokomo to Alaska or northern Canada would definitely be an adventure, even in today’s age,” said my good friend Vince Riley. He would know, considering he is a recently retired international commercial airline pilot who now flies corporate jets.
“Back then instrumentation was not near as sophisticated and they wouldn’t even have had GPS,” he added.
Through his hunting exploits, Kleptz collected various species of bear, moose, elk, caribou and more. On one trip, while hunting the Bering Strait, he took a walrus which landed him in the Boone and Crocket Club of record Big Game Animals.
During the 1980s, Kleptz built his own experimental Glasair plane, and began to restore antique cars. Along with his wife Arlene, they owned the largest private collection of Marmon cars in the world, almost all of them restored and rebuilt by Kleptz. He began racing in the Great American Race, a coast-to-coast coast antique car rally. He competed 12 years, always with his family by his side.
In 2000, he drove Around The World In 80 Days, an international antique car rally, in a 1929 Marmon he restored especially for this race. He placed third out of over 100 cars on the London-to-Beijing leg. While Kleptz and his wife owned a winter home in Naples, Florida, his favorite vacation spot was Lonesome Acres, his property in Spencer, Indiana, and he never missed an opportunity to go there.
Kleptz moved to Ohio in 1971 and later died in 2014. His friends Roberts and Feightner passed away a few years later. Gone are their personal accounts of hunts many of us only dream of and their tales of adventure. But for those who will spend time in North America’s most remote and wild places, the spirit of men like these will continue.
