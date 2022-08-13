One of the allures of hunting and fishing opportunities is that sometimes you may encounter the unexpected. Case in point:
Several weeks back, Gary Hinkle was checking the Main Reservoir Park and the public boat ramp on our Kokomo Reservoir to make sure everything was in order prior to the Kids Fishing Clinic graduation tourney, which would take place the next morning.
While at the boat ramp he stopped to talk to a couple fishermen loading their pontoon.
“Have any luck?” he asked them, a common greeting among anglers. Their answer was sure something he didn’t expect to hear-and one they never expected to give.
“Oh, we caught a few,” said Larry Bell. “But you won’t believe this one!” said his cousin Mike Paul before pulling a piranha from the livewell.
Believe it or not, this wasn’t the first time one of the toothy fish was caught from our local impoundment.
In the early ‘90s another angler had hooked a piranha from the reservoir. Piranha are native to South America, primarily the warm waters of the Amazon River and its tributaries. But before anyone comes to alarm, thinking our local lake will be overrun with the ravenous fish, it could never happen. Piranha are a tropical fish and could not survive once water temperatures drop below 55 degrees. In reality these two instances are more than likely the result of someone raising them in an aquarium, then for some unknown reason, releasing them into area waters.
Paul and Bell are certainly no strangers to our local lake. They have both fished the reservoir in excess of 40 years.
“Heck, one of our ancestors even helped build the reservoir dam,” said Bell, when describing their long relationship with the impoundment.
Both men decided to spend the day fishing for crappies or anything else that would bite.
“We were using minnows,” said Bell.
It was later when Paul noticed his bobber slip below the surface.
“Look at the size of this sunfish,” he said, after hoisting the fish into their pontoon.
“I’ve never seen a sunfish with teeth!” Bell said to his cousin. While in the navy, serving as a helicopter mechanic, Bell spent time in Venezuela and Brazil and knew immediately it was a piranha.
“We better keep this,” Bell told his cousin, “because if we don’t no one will ever believe us.” He went on to say it was hard to continue fishing. “After that, we just kept looking at each other and shaking our heads in disbelief.”
Anomalies like this aren’t unique. It wasn’t that long ago when a five foot long alligator was caught from the St. Joseph River in northern Indiana. Even more recent, a group of friends were kayaking the Wildcat Creek west of Rossville when they happened across a Burmese python stretching nearly 11 feet in length.
Like the piranha, both the alligator and python are warm weather creatures and could never survive an Indiana winter. So there is no cause for alarm. In reality, the spread of the highly invasive Asian carp can wreak much more havoc on our native ecosystem.
Although piranha have a fearsome reputation, thanks to pop culture and B movies, they pose little to no harm to humans. In reality, their primary diet consists of dead, decaying or dying fish.
According to Eric Fischer, Aquatic Invasive Specialist with the IDNR, releasing any type of aquarium fish into Indiana waters is illegal. “Sadly, we get reports every year of tropical fish species being found in public and private waters,” he added.
Fischer went on to explain that when a fish or tropical pet gets released, “it may seem like a benevolent act or the easiest solution at that time. Hobbyists may not be able to take their fish with them when moving or may just lose interest in maintaining an aquarium. Sometimes fish get released when they outgrow their aquarium as well,” he explained.
In today’s society, the internet can be part of the problem. Lets face it. Almost anyone can get almost anything from the web.
If people find themselves in possession of unwanted aquarium fish, there are some things you can do. “Many retailers who sell fish can either buy it from you or put you in contact with other aquarium enthusiasts,” said Fischer.
If these options are not available, Fischer says you can take the fish to a veterinarian or fisheries biologist to be euthanized (put to sleep).
“You can also do this at home by putting the fish in a container of water and putting it in the freezer,” he explained. “Cold temperature is a natural anesthetic to tropical fish and is considered a very humane method of euthanasia.”
We all know that fishing can sometimes create memories never forgotten. As for Bell and Paul, they will sure have a story of a lifetime with some teeth to it!
TOURNEY RESULTS
Members of the Kokomo Bass Anglers recently came off a night tourney conducted on Nyona Lake. Dave Pross swept the event taking first place and “big bass” honors with five fish totaling 10 pounds, 3 ounces. His largest tipped the scales at 2 pounds, 9 ounces. Second place went to Sam Taskey with five fish weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Chance Taskey rounded out third place with five fish totaling 9 pounds, 2 ounces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.