The Indiana Kayak Anglers recently conducted a bass tournament on Kokomo Reservoir. The event drew 60 anglers from across the state. Winners were determined by the total length, based on the number of inches of each fish.
Anglers had to brave strong thunderstorms that rolled through our area. After the weigh-in it was Mark Howell who came away with the win after boating five fish sporting a total measurement of 78.5 inches. Matt Gibson grabbed second place with five fish measuring 76.5 inches. Third place went to Aiden Darlington with his limit of fish stretching 74.5 inches. His largest pushed the measuring board at 19 inches, winning him the tourney’s biggest catch.
KOKOMO BASS ANGLERS
A large contingent of Kokomo Bass Anglers came off a recent tourney, held on Fulton County’s Lake Manitou, located near Rochester. This time it was Chance Taskey winning the event with his limit of five largemouth bass totaling 10 pounds, 10 ounces. Dave Pross reeled in second place with five fish weighing 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Scott Vollmer rounded out third place with four fish dropping the scales at 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Wayne Eads brought in the tourney’s biggest bass with a largemouth topping out at 3 pounds, 3 ounces.
MONDAY EVENING OPEN TEAM
The father-and-son team of Phil and Randy Reel came away winners at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney, title sponsored by Cardwell Built Construction and Roby’s Bullseye Outdoors. They brought in their limit of five largemouth bass totaling 9.17 pounds.
Second place and the weekly event’s award for biggest bass went to Mat Temme and Roger Eubank with two fish weighing 6.40 pounds, with the largest bottoming out at just under 4 pounds. Bart Grider rounded out third place with three fish dropping the electronic scales at 6.25 pounds.
DELPHI-DELCO TEAM TOURNEY
Bill and Jeremy Luster took top honors at Tuesday evening’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with two largemouth weighing 3 pounds, 6 ounces. A 2-pound, 4-ounce fish also gave them the award for biggest bass. Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder pulled in second place with one fish weighing 2 pounds. Third place went to Mike and Shane Harrison with a bass tipping the scale at 1 pound, 14 ounces.
CITY OF FIRSTS BASSMATERS
Members of the City of Firsts Bassmasters conducted a club tournament last week on the Barbee Chain of Lakes, located in northeast Indiana. After the weigh-in it was the team of James Petrowski and Tyler Gross claiming the win with five largemouth bass dropping the scales at 10 pounds, 1 ounce.
Cody Oliver, fishing solo, grabbed second place with five fish totaling 9 pounds, 8 ounces. A 4-pound, 5-ounce fish also earned him the tourney’s trophy for biggest bass. Third place went to Arnold Payne and Chris Bledsoe with five bass topping out at 9 pounds, 7 ounces.
STATEWIDE SENIORS EVENT
Nearly 100 skilled bass fishermen converged on Lake Monroe, located near Bloomington, for a statewide seniors event hosted by Hoosier Open Tournament series. Kokomo’s Phil Reel and Greg Rude claimed first place with their tournament imposed limit of six largemouth bass sporting a combined weight of 20.93 pounds.
“We caught fish in several types of artificial lures,” Reel said,” But we had our best luck throwing soft plastics.”
