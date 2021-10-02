Indiana’s youth-only special deer hunting season took place last weekend among much fanfare.
It was met with giddy excitement from the children who took part as well as the adults who would accompany them. But few things are as special as the event that unfolds in a rural section of neighboring Cass County.
To the deer hunter, any place that harbors whitetails is a hallowed piece of ground. Put children with special needs on it for a youth-only deer hunting weekend and it becomes even more sacred.
For children with physical or emotional challenges the great outdoors might be nothing more than a ribbon of asphalt or patch of concrete. A true, undisturbed natural setting may be out of their normal realm of enjoyment. However, each year, thanks to caring sportsmen and women, children with special needs are afforded a weekend-long camping, fishing and deer hunting adventure.
Taking advantage of Indiana’s youth deer hunting season and the tireless efforts of co-directors Steve Griffey, Brad Rozzi and their army of volunteers, a rural farm situated along the beautiful banks of the Eel River was transformed into a site for the unique Indiana adventure.
Freedom Hunt is a three-day outdoor experience held on private property in Cass County, Indiana. Hosted by generous volunteers, the weekend is spent camping in tents, cooking over an open fire, learning about hunter safety, fishing, hunting and outdoor games with friends – new and old. The unique event is open to any special needs child between the ages of 6 to 17.
Nature-based learning has so many benefits for kids, especially for those who may never get the chance without this project. Participants have the opportunity to explore their environment and stimulate their senses in the perfect outdoor location.
“Let’s go,” said Jacob Zeiger, one of this year’s enthusiastic participants. He was on his way to fish after spending the morning deer hunting with his two guides, Todd Cripe and Glen Stephens. Each child is placed under the supervision and experience of some of our area’s best hunters the entire time while in the field.
For Jacob, the day could not have been more fulfilling when considering muscular dystrophy confines him to his motorized wheelchair. Tears were noticeable in his mother Terri’s eyes as she followed the group up the muddy lane on the way to a local pond.
“This is such a great thing for everyone,” she mentioned. “I want to get him into as many things as I am so glad we decided to do this.”
Griffey and Rozzi appreciate the support they have to host such an event. The list is formidable when considering the logistics of putting everything together. By the way, if you think this is a male-only group, guess again. Longtime and successful guides Cara Thomas and Kelly Schlosser are fixtures in camp and have seen plenty of success.
“This is one of my favorite programs of the year,” said Thomas. “I am just fortunate to be a small part.”
“I am just glad we were put in a position to do this kind of thing,” said Griffey as he looked over the large campsite.
With so much negativity in today’s society, this program proves there are still good people doing great things. It’s a boost for humanity.
“We just want to do the right thing,” said Rozzi. “We were put in a position to do something good, benefiting children, so we took advantage of it.”
The kids who took part in this year’s event truly are special. They found themselves dealing with challenges like cerebral palsy, various birth defects, autism, leukemia, paralysis and even the unimaginable – life expectancy. They did not ask for it and they sure didn’t deserve it. Yet, they hold positive attitudes and welcome each day with excitement and happiness. Something all of us can learn.
BASSMASTERS
Members of the City of Firsts Bassmasters concluded their fishing season with their end-of-the-year tourney held on Brookvile Lake.
After all fish were weighed in it was the team of Tony Payton and Rodney herb taking first place with four smallmouth bass sporting a total weight of 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Arnold Payne and Chris Bledsoe reeled in second with three fish totaling 5 pounds, 13 ounces. A 2-pound, 5-ounce fish also earned them the final event’s “big bass” award. Fishing solo, Cody Oliver rounded out third place with three smallmouth bass topping out at 4 pounds, 9 ounces.
Congratulations are also in order for Payne and Bledsoe for being crowned the points champions, accumulated throughout the tournament season.
