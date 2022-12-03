I have always loved hearing the accounts experienced during our state’s hunting seasons, especially when they are from children, women or first-time hunters. I have also tried to highlight notable outdoor accomplishments through this public forum.
With her permission, here is the story written by a new hunter, Russiaville’s Megan Massey, and her experience during her first deer hunting season.
“I finally had my first deer sighting during my very first hunting season. I got my first deer, a button buck and my first doe. I’ll use my rangefinder tomorrow to see how far my shots were but my father-in-law thinks it was over 100 yards. My deer came 32 minutes apart. They should have been one minute apart, but here’s the whole story.
I had an appointment so I couldn’t get out in the morning like I wanted. I was talking to my orthopedic surgeon in the morning about the pain and other issues I’ve had with my right shoulder and we also talked about me hunting. He asked if I was still going to go out and I said of course. After checking trail cameras, I decided to go out when I got home. It was 3:45 when I left for my stand.
The first deer came out shortly after I got to my stand and got situated. As soon as I saw it, I started breathing heavy and tried to gather myself. I rested the gun on the window of the blind but the gun was still moving a lot due to my excitement. I took several slow, deep breaths, gathered myself, and slowly squeezed the trigger. It was 4:29. The deer fell where I shot.
My father-in-law heard the shot and called to let me know there were two more by the pond, which was a short distance from where my stand was.
Before I could hang up, the second one walked out. I was still shaking after taking the first deer that I missed the second one, twice. To my amazement the deer just stood there looking at the first one I’d shot. But I was out of ammo. I only took the three that were in the rifle.
I called my husband, Adam, and was telling him what all had happened. Before hanging up, I said, ‘You know what? I’m going back to the house to get more ammo.’ I walked all the way back to the house, got out of my gear, got extra ammo, got back in my gear then walked all the way back to my blind. Unfortunately, the deer were gone.
It didn’t take long and it was back. So I steadied myself again. The deer came my direction then turned broadside. I could hear my 8-year-old son, Leo, approaching from the back of my blind because he wanted to join me. He got into the blind just in time to see me take the shot. Again the deer dropped. It was now 5:01.
When we approached both deer I noticed my aim wasn’t the greatest but thankfully both were dropped instantly.
I still can’t believe I got my first deer which turned into a double. All with an injured shoulder, which made mounting my gun and getting into the blind harder than usual. And, yes, I field-dressed them both, with just a little help from Adam.
Another thing I loved was that my best friend, who happens to be our neighbor, is interested in hunting. She brought her 4-year-old daughter to witness the field-dressing process. They both did great. Her daughter calmly asked great questions about the process. She never freaked out once. I think it’s safe to say there will soon be two more females joining the hunting ranks.”
