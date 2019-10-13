Kokomo residents and those who reside in this portion of central Indiana are fortunate to have the Kokomo Reservoir.
Completed in 1963, the 467-acre impoundment has created many memories for those utilizing the lake. Thousands visit the impoundment every season to fish, boat, paddle, photograph or take in its natural beauty.
Through years of use the public boat ramp located on Howard County Road 400 East has encountered a substantial amount of wear and tear. Naturally, the ramp began to show its age. Changing water levels, the effects of “freeze and thaw” and the large amount of traffic began to erode the concrete and asphalt boat launch. Several temporary repairs were made, which would barely last one season.
That’s when the Miller family, comprised of father Rick and his two sons, Ethan and Erick, stepped in.
Rick is sales manager at IMI Concrete. Erick is owner of County Line Trucking and Excavation while Ethan works for Pulte Homes. Various types of construction methods come well versed in their family.
It was just a few months back when the Millers volunteered their time and effort to create additional parking as well as boat prep lanes. This made a huge difference for boaters. Currently, the Millers have completed another project, the largest so far, by actually repairing the boat ramp surface.
Basically there are two types of people. Those that any problem they may encounter is always someone else’s responsibility. Then there are those who try to remedy issues themselves.
Before the Miller family undertook this substantial repair they asked for only one thing — permission by Indiana American Water Company, legal owners of the Kokomo Reservoir.
“We did not have a problem with them wanting to upgrade the ramp,” said Jeff Fager, one of the superintendents of the local water utility company. “All we asked was to keep the project coordinated properly for everyone’s benefit.”
Ethan, who is a frequent visitor at the lake, said they first noticed the problem several years back.
Over the past several years Ethan, Erick and several other anglers performed temporary repairs with cold patch asphalt and stone, still the problem continued.
“People were dropping trailers off in large potholes as they loaded or unloaded their boats,” Ethan said.
He went on to explain how they started talking to their father on the proper method to make a long-term repair.
“If you want to fix it right, then you need to remove the entire asphalt apron and replace it with a new concrete,” Rick told his sons.
Not to sit idly by, the Millers went to work.
When the water level was at its lowest point, the Millers began removing a large section of asphalt apron that abutted the concrete portion which extended underwater. It was the transition of the concrete and asphalt that encountered the most deterioration.
Erick brought in his equipment and trucks and the deteriorated asphalt was removed and hauled away. Once that was done the family then spent several other days setting forms and pouring the concrete. Stone and concrete were graciously donated by Martin-Marietta and IMI.
In the end the Millers spent a good deal of their own time, effort and money in completing the noticeable upgrades.
When discussing the project, all three echoed the same sentiment. “John, we did not do this for any type of recognition and prefer you don’t even mention it,” they all said. That’s something you would only expect from people who care about their community and environment to say. People like this take it upon themselves to make the place they live better. Their happiness comes from knowing they have helped other people and a local resource.
Because of the substantial efforts put forth by the Miller family, now hundreds of others will benefit through the upcoming years. So if you would run into Rick, Ethan or Erick, please give them sincere thanks for their help in making the improvements at our public boat ramp. Just don’t tell them you read it in this column.
