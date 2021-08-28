Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part story about John Martino’s caribou hunt near the Arctic Circle.
They say everything happens for a reason, good or bad.
Each fall I look forward to big-game hunting trips to our western states. Over the past handful of years that has meant Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. But this year it wouldn’t happen.
Through my ineptness of not keeping abreast of Idaho’s hunting regulations, I failed to notice application dates had changed, even though I did receive emails and a letter through the regular postal service. So when I made the call like I always did, I was informed application dates were moved earlier. The quota on the number of hunters allowed was already met.
“You should have paid a little more attention,” the lady on the other end of the phone said
I sat dejected and mad at myself for not paying attention to the correspondence.
“So what do I do now?” I thought. Not being able to take part in my annual excursions to some of the most beautiful wilderness areas on earth had me in a funk.
Several weeks passed when I received a call from some friends. They explained how they were taking part in a caribou hunt in northern Alaska, 35 miles from the Arctic Circle.
“Would you be interested in going?” they asked.
“Absolutely!” I blurted out without giving any thought.
This would be a DIY hunt, which is what I prefer. The more the challenge the greater the reward I’ve always thought.
Our trip would begin in Anchorage where the four of us rented a 24-foot long motor home, which would be our base for the next eight days. John DeGrow along with Dirk and Bill Harris would join me. Our hunt would take place roughly 80 miles north of Fairbanks. We found out later this was roughly a 12-hour drive from Anchorage.
At 663,267 square miles, Alaska is by far the largest state in the Union. In comparison, that’s over 18 times larger than our own Hoosier State, with a total population less than Indianapolis’ population.
This would not be my first trip to our 49th state. Several years back I took part in a boat-based hunt on Prince William Sound for black bear. But this would be my first time traveling through the gut of the interior. It would be another opportunity to visit a land hard to comprehend unless you’ve been there before. A place completely raw, unfiltered and seemingly infinite.
Once arriving in Fairbanks, we stopped at a local grocery store to “provision up,” getting enough food to last us for eight days. We continued up the Steese Highway, which quickly turned into nothing more than a gravel road. We had planned to camp at Eagle Summit, which lays within close proximity of the Arctic Circle. We arrived a day before hunting season to allow us time to scout and learn the lay of the land, hopefully figuring out where the peak migration routes were located.
It didn’t take long before we started spotting small bands of caribou traversing the mossy tundra. They would casually come over the tops of ridges, moving down the mountainsides before making their way through the valleys on their journey southward. Caribou are constant nomads, spending their lives wandering the vast, inhospitable void. They can easily cover 40 miles per day on their journeys, many times being dogged by wolves and grizzlies searching out the weak or injured.
We began meeting other hunters who also shared our camping area. Almost everyone were either residents or native Alaskans.
On the second day, I had an opportunity to share a morning hunt with David, a native “Yup’ik” Alaskan. He explained how they did not hunt for hobby, recreational pursuit or spiritual encounter.
“Everyone up here hunts to survive,” he explained.
He went on to tell stories of his hunts for moose, caribou, seals, walrus and whales. He explained how during his younger years in a remote village he shared a six-bedroom house with 26 relatives.
“That’s the way it is up here,” he added nonchalantly.
Having the chance to interject ourselves with native and local residents as they explained their unique lifestyles and culture added to the hunt. It was also great to see how everyone helped others in this inhospitable land. Something many could learn in the lower 48.
