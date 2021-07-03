As we walked around the back of my shop, my son-in-law Robert became alarmed. “Oh my God, check this out!” he said, pointing to a huge black rat snake stretched out next to a piece of farm equipment.
To be honest, it was the largest snake I have ever seen in the wild. I quickly grabbed a shovel to dispatch the reptile. Nearing the snake, he mentioned that in reality they do a service by eating rodents and other small insects and pests. He was right. So instead, and with a little prodding, we watched it slither back where it came from.
Of all the native animals found in Indiana, without a doubt, snakes get the worst rap. Many people have a phobia even though some may have never seen a snake in the wild. For centuries, they have symbolized deception, danger and evil throughout Western thought. I have to admit, I’m not a fan either, but I do know they serve a purpose.
Their strange means of locomotion and fear of a fanged bite intimidates many, yet they do fill an important function in our natural habitats.
Along with turtles, snakes are the most common reptile. The Department of Natural Resources lists 39 species of snakes native to the Hoosier State, which only four are considered venomous. They are the Western cottonmouth, Eastern massasauga rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake and the Northern copperhead. Even though these venomous reptiles are rare, they do reside in portions of our state. To date, none of these poisonous snakes are thought to inhabit this part of central Indiana.
Some copperheads do exist in the southern third of our state but their numbers are limited. The cottonmouth only resides in one very small section of extreme southwest Indiana. A small number of federally threatened Eastern massasauga have been reported in the northern quarter of Indiana. South central Indiana is home to a stable population of timber rattlers with Brown, Morgan and Monroe counties hosting the most sightings.
All snakes are carnivorous and contribute to our ecosystem by helping with population control of small mammals, insects, amphibians and other reptiles. However, snakes are on the diet for larger animals like fox, coyotes, raccoons and birds of prey. Contrary to popular belief, some snakes will and do climb trees.
Their activity is based on temperature. They are cold blooded meaning they derive their body heat from the surrounding environment. This is why many times you will see these creatures sunning themselves on rocks or other warm surfaces before slithering to shaded areas during the hottest time of the day. In the spring and fall they are seen more during the day. With the warmth of summer they are most active during the morning and evening hours.
Snakes “taste” the air and surrounding ground by flicking their forked tongue. Particles picked up by the tongue are processed through an organ in the roof of their mouth called a Jacobsons organ.
Out of all the wildlife species, snakes elicit the most disdain because of the fear of being bitten. Although non-poisonous water snakes can be the most aggressive. In reality, snakebites are extremely rare and are the result of accidently stepping on one or messing with it.
“Venomous snake bites don’t happen too often in Indiana,” says Nate Engbrecht of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. “We don’t get very many reports of venomous snake bites,” he added. “But every once in awhile, we’ll hear about one.”
The majority of snakes are killed out of fear. In addition to persecution by humans, their biggest threats are habitat loss, overuse of pesticides and collection by hobbyists and reptile dealers.
Although many of us have grown up with a fear of snakes once we learn more about them our fear subsides. It’s always best when encountering these reptiles to keep your distance and enjoy these misunderstood creatures in their normal environment and appreciate their role in our natural world.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• Members of the Kokomo Bass Anglers stayed close to home, marking off another tourney staged on Kokomo Reservoir. Chance Taskey won the event, the only one bringing in a limit of five fish, totaling 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second place went to Jeff Carnley with four fish weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Wayne Eads snagged third with three fish totaling 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Eads’ largest, tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 9 ounces, won him honors for biggest catch.
• Jeff Carnley took first place at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with four largemouth bass dropping the digital scales at 6.69 pounds. Bart Grider finished second with three fish weighing 6.40 pounds; his largest (3.11 pounds) was the big catch of the night. Third went to Carl Beutler with three fish dropping the scales at 6.33 pounds.
• Wayne Nolder and Bob Rose took the top finish at Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with five fish totaling 10 pounds, 4 ounces. A 3-pound, 2-ounce largemouth also gave them the tourney’s award for big bass. Wayne Eads and Paul Crow scratched out second place with five fish totaling 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Mike and Shane Harrison raked in third with three fish weighing 4 pounds, 7 ounces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.