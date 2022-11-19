Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part column.
After reloading our bags and equipment, we embarked on the five-hour drive to the eastern part of the state where we would spend several days. My plan was to travel through the Yellowstone ecosystem. This is where I wanted to take in some hunting, and fishing the many streams.
We took what I call the southern loop. Because of the vast mountain ranges, there are no direct roads from one side of the state to the other. We traveled through immense areas of the Great Basin Desert, which encompasses parts of Idaho, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming. Miles and miles of nothing but sage and rolling hills. Remnants of past fires scarred many areas.
Even though some consider this the lowlands of Idaho, the desert still averages 4,000 feet in elevation. Interesting when considering central Indiana, including Kokomo, sits around 770 feet above sea level.
We spent several nights in Alpine, which sits on the line of Idaho and Wyoming. Since we were close, Peggy wanted to visit Jackson Hole. She wanted to see the famous elk antler arches in town square and I wanted her to see the Million Dollar Saloon. After the brief stop, we headed back to locations less populated.
We spent considerable time doing some hunting and fishing with the Grand Teton Mountain Range looming in the distance. We were able to take in the scenery of the Targhee, Payette and Caribou National Forests. We traveled many miles along the Palisades Reservoir and the famous Snake River, one of the best trout fisheries in the United States.
The next several days were spent exploring indistinct mountain roads and where they took us. We took in breathtaking vistas and made short hikes taking in the scenery on a personal level.
One day while picking our way along a small road we veered off the path and stumbled upon two local wranglers who had just set up camp. It was a father and son Ben and Casey and their four horses. They were going to spend several days fishing and placing baits for bears for their upcoming hunting season. One of the greatest things about traveling are the people you meet. Gracious is an understatement. They offered to saddle up a couple horses for us to ride then tried to give us elk steaks before we left. Their friendship was authentic, something refreshing.
On the way back to Boise we decided on the northern loop. We drove the upper reaches of the Snake River while taking in some of the stunning scenery of the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area. One of the most interesting was Craters of the Moon National Park. This area was formed from a violent past with a calm present and unknown future. It looked like a vast ocean of massive lava flows with scattered islands of cinder cones and sage brush.
All in all it was an interesting and fun vacation. Peggy got to take in areas most people haven’t and she commented many times on the raw beauty provided by the Rocky Mountains. I am already trying to convince her to try Alaska next year. We will see.
Sometimes the best planned vacations are the ones with no plans and the adventure that comes with them. An energizing deviation from our routine lives. BUT rest assured from here on out, anytime I use a rental vehicle I will make sure it has a spare tire!
