When you hear the word “non-native” negative thoughts come to mind.
Sure, there are many alien species of plants, animals and fish that can wreak havoc on our environment. Things like Asian carp, Eurasian honeysuckle and zebra mussels. But are all aliens bad?
I think we forget that some species that are a long way from their original home are actually beneficial. Like the ring-necked pheasant.
You may have seen them striding across open fields and weedy roadsides. Males sport iridescent copper-and-gold plumage, a red face, and a crisp white collar; their rooster-like crowing can be heard from up to a mile away. The brown females blend in with their field habitat. Introduced to the U.S. over a century ago pheasants quickly became one of North America’s most popular upland game birds.
Even though they may be limited in Indiana, they do provide a huge economic benefit and hunting opportunities in many places across the Midwest.
South Dakota hosts the ring-necked pheasant as its official state bird. The love affair American hunters have with the colorful and tasty bird actually began in 1881 with the first successful introduction of the game birds. An Oregon man named Owen Denny, a former U.S consul general stationed in Shanghai, China, shipped 60 Chinese pheasants to Port Townsend, Washington. It was reported that only a handful survived. Not to be deterred, Denny shipped more in 1882 and 1884.
This time the birds began to flourish growing in population and expanding in range. From there, birds were transplanted to other regions, often times by state game departments. Today, self-sustaining populations of pheasants thrive across the United States and even into Mexico.
It’s easy to see why the birds captured the hearts of many hunters. They are beautiful in color, explosive in flight, rarely gliding farther than 600 feet, and delicious on the plate. A little smaller than a chicken, they can survive in extremely cold weather by going partially dormant for days at a time.
Even though considered non-native, the birds have carved out an important niche, both economically as well as a popular gamebird among hunters. South Dakota, a bird-rich state, reports that roughly 1.3 million birds are collected by sportsmen each year. Their Game and Fish Department also says pheasant hunting generates an estimated $223 million in retail economic impact each year. These revenues are the result of approximately 63,000 resident and 79,000 non-resident bird hunters buying food, fuel and lodging during the state’s three-month long hunting season. It’s plain and simple to see the non-native pheasant is huge business in South Dakota.
That may be one reason why the conservation group Pheasants Forever established a headquarters in Brookings, South Dakota. Jared Wiklund, public relations specialist for the group says: “With an estimated 2 million pheasant hunters in the U.S. the ring-necked pheasant has progressed from an introduced, non-native species to an iconic resident of our Great Plains.”
Today, the colorful birds are referred to as a beneficial “non-native species” by many state agencies and wildlife biologists throughout the country. In fact, the USDA and some conservation groups provide incentives for conservation practices designed to help increase pheasant populations.
