Over the past decade, safe, controlled shooting sports have gained substantially in popularity. Shotgunners have had activities for years. Sports like trap and skeet shooting now joined by other persuasions like sporting clays and five stand.
But rifle shooters have always been left out. That changed with tactical shooting sports where marksmen use high-powered rifles often taking aim at targets nearing 1,000 yards. This sport requires two important requisites. Organizers of events must have a location where long-range targets can be set up. It also requires ammo, which in the high-powered class, can be expensive.
There is no doubt the small .22 long-rifle is the most fun caliber in existence. The diminutive caliber offers no recoil, minimal report and best of all ammo is inexpensive. So why not start a league especially for this caliber?
Seeing the need, that’s exactly what the National Rifle League did by creating the specialized .22 league. The National Rifle League (NRL) is not part of the National Rifle Association (NRA). The NRL is a separate organization that focuses on precision rifle shooting competitions and events. The NRA is more of a gun advocacy group.
To date the NRL.22 is the fastest growing shooting sport in the U.S., Canada, South Africa and Australia.
“It is an extremely accessible shooting sport because all that is really required is a club with access to shoot at 100-yard targets,” said Brad Armstrong, Kokomo’s director. “It is also very accessible to shooters because all that is needed is a .22 rifle with a scope and some ammunition.”
Participants take aim at targets ranging in size from one-quarter inch to six inches shooting off various barricades such as a ladder, buckets and concrete blocks, to name a few.
“We started NRL.22 matches in May of 2022 and host one match on the first Sunday of each month beginning at 9 a.m.,” said Armstrong. “The matches are held at clubs within an hour’s drive from Kokomo.”
During competitions, participants shoot at five different courses, each specifically designed by NRL.22. This way each experience is always fresh and everyone across the country is competing in the exact same rounds. This is important because everyone who shoots in an NRL22 match during a given month is competing against everyone else who shoots in an NRL22 match during that same month, whether they shot at the same competition or one clear across the country, so standardization is necessary.
Armstrong says this relatively new sport is very family friendly and hosts a community of experienced, novice and beginning shooters who are all willing to help new members. The intent of the group is to provide an avenue for those with an interest in competitive shooting to do so with a .22 rifle without feeling the need to spend a great amount of money on equipment, ammo and travel. The program is designed where any facility sporting a safe 100-yard range can participate in competition.
Educating new shooters is a priority for NRL.22 which is why training sessions are provided. Mentorship programs are also a major focus and a way to develop relationships between shooters, even though a mentor can be someone you already know. This gives newcomers someone to help motivate them and help develop marksmanship skills the same way an exercise partner helps.
The Young Guns class is one of the most popular in NRL22, both in terms of participation and in terms of how many people will stop what they are doing to watch. This class is for shooters between 8-16. There are no equipment restrictions so any safe operating rifle will work. However, don’t be surprised if your little shooter starts asking for a new rifle for Christmas.
Indiana’s first ever NRL.22 state championship took place last Sunday at Deer Creek Conservation Club in Jonesboro. “Anyone interested in participating in monthly match shooting are welcome to just come out and spectate,” says Armstrong. He will also be teaching an “Intro to Precision Rimfire,” on Saturday September 9 at Howard County’s Izaak Walton League. Registrations can be found on NRL.22 Kokomo Facebook page.
If you are interested in learning more about the group you can contact them on Facebook or by calling Armstrong at 765-860-0566.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• Members of the Kokomo Bass Anglers recently came off a tournament on Mississinewa Reservoir, which is known to be stingy with its bass. Max Kelly won the event with two largemouth totaling 2 pounds, 3 ounces. Wayne Eades finished second as well as taking “big bass” with one fish tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 2 ounces.
• Terry and Debbie Roe swept Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco bass tourney held on Mississinewa Reservoir with one largemouth tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 5 ounces. Second place went to Mike Clark with one fish weighing 1 pound, 9 ounces.
