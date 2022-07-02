“Better move out of the way,” I said, slowing my truck down to a crawl. In front of me was an opossum taking its time crossing the road, seemingly impervious to the large metal vehicle with bright lights bearing down on it.
“I never could figure out what purpose they serve,” said my friend Eric as we watched it slowly amble off the roadside.
“I think to some degree everything has a purpose,” I responded.
“I heard they do eat ticks, so that may be one thing” my friend replied.
But do they?
It is true that opossums, more commonly known as possums, can be kind of gross. They make a mess in the trash, build homes in confined spaces (possibly closer to your house than you might like), and sometimes they’ve even been known to hiss and make a human feel generally uncomfortable. Overall, they have a bad reputation.
It is true that possums will eat practically anything. That’s probably not a surprise if you’ve ever had one knock over your trash can, but they eat way more than just household garbage. They will consume cockroaches, mice and dead animal carcasses. I know that sounds disgusting, but think about it. If they are eating mice and cockroaches outdoors that keeps them from coming indoors, right?
They are also great for the garden, as they eat snails and slugs and other large bugs that could damage your plants. Possums are super resilient. They are immune to snake bites and bee stings. They even prey on snakes, so that’s another nuisance they are probably keeping away from you. So I guess one benefit is they can be considered protectors of a sort.
Popular opinion has it that possums are tick destroying machines, but that might not really be the case. Why would they target huge numbers of ticks as some say, when they can go after more substantial meals? From websites to publications to social media, the idea that opossums help save humans from tick-borne ailments is all over the place.
The claims that possums are tick vacuums actually trace back to a study conducted in 2009. In that study researchers in New York placed six small species of birds and mammals (mice, possums, squirrels, chipmunks catbirds and thrushes) into cages. All were inoculated with 100 larval ticks. For the next four days—the amount of time deemed sufficient in the study for a tick to gorge and drop off a host—researchers counted the number of ticks that fell from the cages into a collection pan. Any ticks not accounted for directly were assumed to have been consumed or destroyed as the animals groomed themselves.
Squirrels and the half-dozen opossums in the study seemed to rid themselves of the most ticks, allegedly killing 83 to 96.5 percent of the eight-legged pests, with the opossums on the higher end of the scale. From these numbers, researchers extrapolated that opossums can eat up to 5,500 ticks each season, making them an “ecological trap” for ticks and a “net reducer” of the parasites.
But another, more comprehensive study done on wild possums looked at stomach contents and scat. Absolutely no evidence was found and the study concluded ticks are not a preferred diet for possums. According to Dr. Bret Collier, associate professor of wildlife ecology at Louisiana State University’s School of Renewable Natural Resources, “No, not at all, period. Ticks are not, in any manner targeted by possums,” he concluded.
So, where did the ticks go in the 2009 study? Researchers assumed normal animal grooming behavior could have resulted in the elimination of a small number of ticks. Also in question was the time. Was four days long enough for ticks to feed and drop off the host noting things like room temperature and the animals own body temperature can all affect the time it takes a tick to feed and fall off.
Also pointed out in the 2009 study was researchers didn’t check the opossums for ticks before releasing them from captivity, having assumed that any tick still alive would have fed and dropped to the holding tray beneath the animals. “It is possible that ticks could have still been embedded and feeding on the opossums upon their release,” the report says.
So even though the slow moving possum may not be the tick reducer some think they are, they do still serve a purpose.
TOURNEY RESULTS
The Kokomo Bass Anglers recently came off a tournament held on Lake Waveland. Henry Cavazos swept the event taking first place and “big bass” honors with two fish totaling 4 pounds, 5 ounces, with his largest tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 14 ounces. Chance Taskey reeled in second place with two fish weighing 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Third place ended in a tie between Tony Kanable and Jim Lorts with both anglers catching two fish totaling 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
The team of Brad Parsons and Billy Paul ran away from the field, taking first place at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney. They won the event with five fish totaling 12.53 pounds, with their largest dropping the scales at 4.40 pounds. That was the biggest catch of the night. Second place went to Chance Taskey and Eric Kinney with five fish weighing 8.94 pounds. Mat Temme and Dennis McKee rounded out third place with five fish totaling 8.42 pounds.
The father-and-son team of Bill and Jeremy Luster took first place at Tuesday’s Dephi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with three fish weighing 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder scored second place and also honors for big bass with one smallmouth bass tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 14 ounces.
