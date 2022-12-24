Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM EST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-zero wind chills will remain this afternoon through early Christmas Day. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&