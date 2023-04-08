Spring has finally sprung.
For a while I wondered when the weather would improve and give us physical proof of our much-awaited season. But for now walleyes are running, crappies are spawning, the gate is about ready to swing open for turkey season and there are already reports of a few morels being found.
Just a few weeks back I had the opportunity to visit Weiss Lake in Alabama for some spring crappie fishing. The 30,000-acre lake is considered one of the crappie capitals in the nation and I was glad to be making my first visit. The weather was amazing, the lake was beautiful and the crappie we caught were good size, with some stretching 14 inches.
To be honest, I was not ready to leave and would have liked to have stayed for just a few more days but previous commitments negated that. With the truck loaded, I buckled myself in the drivers seat for the 10-hour drive home.
Heading north back to my home state of Indiana I was appreciative and thankful for the chance to spend several days fishing with family and friends. I was happy.
After several hours of driving, things began to change. I began scanning through various regional radio stations trying to catch up on some of the news I missed. Huge mistake.
I learned about the detainees killed in a deliberately set fire where guards looked on never opening the cells for those trapped. Reporters talked about charges filed against a former U.S President. I heard about the tornadoes in Mississippi that claimed the lives of dozens of people.
Then, to top it off, while driving around Nashville we noticed a multitude of emergency vehicles. “Something big is going on,” I said aloud. Shortly after that, there were breaking accounts of a shooting in one of the city’s elementary schools. I was in shock and could not fathom how anyone could harm another person, especially children.
My mood quickly transformed. I promptly went from a place of childhood happiness, one filled with fish-scented hands, bent rods and beautiful scenery. A feeling of sadness started to come over me, then sorrow soon followed by anger.
In a matter of a few minutes, I was inundated with uncertainty. I developed a knot in my stomach, lump in my throat and crease in my brow. It almost seemed like the news was a vampire and my soul its blood. I felt like my happy place was being completely sucked out of me. I had to quickly change the radio to a music only station but in all honesty, it didn’t really help. I needed some self-induced therapy and I needed it now.
I have always considered myself just a simple fisherman with ordinary thoughts and ideas. But I am smart enough to know that my words and beliefs will never have any kind of substantial impact on anyone in society. I do believe I am not alone in this at times disgruntled world.
There is no doubt there are far more good people than bad on planet earth. But we only occasionally hear of good news stories. Lets face it, positive news accounts don’t drive ratings. When was the last time you watched an uplifting news segment that actually made you feel good. I’m not talking about the short 30-second clip of some puppy riding a skateboard. I’m talking about an entire segment that made you feel like the world is getting better and actually put a smile on your face.
Unfortunately, daily news will never cover the regular day-to-day lives of average, hardworking outdoorsmen who work their butts off trying to provide a better life for their families and those around them. They will never discuss things like the polite smiles we received from others regardless of their skin color or religious beliefs, like those bestowed on us while on vacation.
They will never feature those who held doors open for us while stopping at the local café and bait shop on the way to the lake. There will also be no account of the complete stranger who slid in the booth next to me at supper just wanting to visit and tell us about his favorite fishing spots. There will be no special segment about the folks at the marina who made us feel like family, even though it was the first time we’d met. Things like this happen millions of times every day but we rarely hear about it.
Me, like many others, refuse to let the barrage of pessimism dissuade us from leading happy, fulfilling lives. After all, we are fishermen. We can turn our phones off, get in a boat or hike down a bank and return to a place totally content.
I think the road to positive mental health is simple. We should turn off the news more often and go fishing. The sport is out there for everyone, regardless of our background, skin color, political affiliation or religion. Lets face it. We only get one at bat when it comes to the game of life and we should be swinging for the fence!
