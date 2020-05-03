The Kokomo Bass Anglers, practicing proper social distancing, conducted their first club tournament on Lake Shafer.
After the weigh in it was Chance Taskey taking first place with a limit of five smallmouth bass sporting a combined weight of 11 pounds, 15 ounces. Chance’s father, Sam, collected second place with a mixed bag of five large and smallmouth bass totaling 10 pounds, 13 ounces.
Third place and the tourney’s award for the biggest bass went to Wayne Eads with three bass weighing 9 pounds, 14 ounces. His largest, a largemouth bass, tipped the scales at 5 pounds, 11 ounces.
