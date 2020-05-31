It was a Reel affair.
For the second week in a row, the father-and-son team of Phil and Randy Reel bested over 60 other anglers taking first place at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney. The weekly event is sponsored by Cardwell Built Construction, Roby’s Bullseye Outdoors and several other local businesses.
The Reels won the tourney with a tournament limit of five largemouth bass totaling 10.16 pounds.
Aaron Hochstedler and John Sabatini snagged second with five bass topping out at 8.86 pounds. Third place went to Dennis McKee and Mat Temme with five fish dropping the scales at 8.44 pounds.
The contest’s award for biggest bass went to Matt Cottrell and Matt Durben with a largemouth tipping the scales at just under 4 pounds.
